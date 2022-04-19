How transfer Alex Sterling battled back from surgery in time to help West Monroe's bullpen

It had been about a year since West Monroe senior Alex Sterling pitched in a baseball game, finally getting labrum surgery on his throwing shoulder in July 2021 after pitching through an injury from his freshman year.

The mound was foreign yet familiar for the right-handed pitcher, who had last pitched in Tennessee. His family moved to West Monroe from Franklin, Tennessee, located just south of Nashville.

Those who knew of his surgery were nervous to see him standing on the mound.

"When I got out there I was like 'I finally feel like a baseball player again," Sterling said.

Then he threw his first pitch. It went right into the ground, rolling its way to home plate. He knew it would happen, his nerves caused him to over grip the ball and send it to the ground.

"I turned around and I was like, 'Oops, we got that one out of the way,'" Sterling said. "I knew it was going to happen at some point."

After spiking his first pitch into the ground, Sterling turned it around and threw a perfect inning — facing three batters, giving up no hits, no runs and no walks.

For someone that hadn't thrown for that long, one inning of perfect baseball was a big accomplishment and place to start as he wants to play college baseball.

"He applied for colleges but of course he wants to play baseball," his mom, Liesha Sterling said. "That's all he thinks about, that's that he wants."

West Monroe coach Wade Simoneaux said he too was nervous letting Alex take the mound having seen athletes unable to recover from labrum surgery.

Alex said the Rebels coaching staff has been dedicated to his recovery, inching towards gaining his velocity back and a shot at playing college baseball.

"Hopefully, he can finish this season healthy and move forward and have a chance to pitch again," Simoneaux said.

Despite throwing a perfect inning against Ouachita Parish, his road to recovery is far from over. He still has a few months of recovery left to go so for now he continues to stretch out his arm with resistance bands and weighted balls.

In the world of baseball, Tommy John surgery to repair elbow injuries is typically seen among pitchers. Studies have shown that just 7% of pitchers to undergo labrum surgery return to their previous performance level or better whereas Tommy John UCL reconstruction, has seen 80% to 90% of players return to play.

Alex had surgery July 22, 2021 and it was the first time he'd ever had to have surgery. With his baseball career on the line he entered the operating room scared of the outcome.

"As soon as I got on the table for surgery I kind of started tearing up because I was like 'dang, I don't know if I'll ever be able to throw a baseball again," he said.

His mom said that it was the recovery process, not the surgery, that worried her. She was finally able to bear witness to a sliver of all his time in physical therapy and recovery when he took the mound, she was felt sick with nerves.

"I would blame myself if something went wrong, if the surgery ending up making it worse," his mom said.

As the Rebels (23-3) continue their season with playoffs around the corner, Simoneaux said Alex may see the mound again, but doesn't want to rush it to avoid the risk of injury. He said if he was healthy, Alex would have been a great addition to the West Monroe bullpen.

He dropped about 10 mph after the injury then gained a few back after stem cell treatment, but now he is inching his way back to throwing mid-80s.

"I've seen some people never come back and pitch from that and I've seen some like Alex that've worked his tale off to put himself in a position to come back," Simoneaux said.

