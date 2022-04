Following the tragic and sudden passing of legendary Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins, we are looking back at the last time the band played in Grand Rapids. I was so sad to hear the news late Friday night. At only 50-years-old, Taylor Hawkins has left us far too soon. As tributes pour in from fans, friends, and fellow musicians, it's clear that beyond being an incredible musician, Taylor was a kind and wonderful human being and he is so dearly missed.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 25 DAYS AGO