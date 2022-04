LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – They are often the first person you meet when you enter the hospital and they always greet you with a smile. Mayo Clinic Health System is celebrating National Volunteers Week. Thursday, Mayo’s 150 active volunteers gathered for a special breakfast and to be recognized for their help. Bob and his wife have been volunteering at...

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 11 MINUTES AGO