The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked the Justice Department to appeal a recent court decision that struck down the federal mask mandate on public transit like airplanes and buses.“It is CDC’s continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health,” the agency said in a release.A federal court in Florida struck down the mask mandate on Monday, but the DOJ said previously it would challenge the rulling if the public health agency directed it to.“When people wear a well-fitting mask or respirator over their...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO