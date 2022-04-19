ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

What Is Dark MAGA? Trump Supporters Attempt Rebrand for 2024

By Giulia Carbonaro
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
A new movement that's spreading on social media is trying to unite mainstream conservatives and the fractured...

Comments / 15

Sharon
2d ago

What is dark will soon come to the light!! And trump's days are getting darker and darker each day and all his actions will soon come too the light regarding Jan 6th!!😂💙

Dr. Boo
2d ago

No need for gimmicks. Magaworld has always embraced the darkest depths of human nature.

Chip Happens
2d ago

Make America Great Again YES ! Like Before trump !!!

