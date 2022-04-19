ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

We Must Put an End To Palestinian Apartheid | Opinion

By Brooke Goldstein
 2 days ago
In Israel, the world's only Jewish state, the rule of law treats all as...

David M. Boerin
2d ago

There NEVER was a "Palestinian" people prior to 1967, it was a political move because other Islamic/Arab countries did not want them. Show the archeological evidence like coins,buildings etc of the so called "Palestinians".

Robert Sharp
2d ago

want it to end. then recognize Israel and know the holy land belongs to God and his people the jews and turn to Jesus Chris with all your heart and soul

Kempka
2d ago

Ehud Barak and Yasser Arafat came so close when Clinton tried to broker a deal at the Camp David summit in 2000. Arafat had 90% of what he wanted but deliberately torpedoed the negotiations over the "right to return" issue concerning refugees. It was an "all or nothing" approach that sabotaged what could have been a 2 state solution. Go back to the framework of those negotiations and see if there is room for negotiation. IMHO.

