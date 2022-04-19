ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Deadline arrives to apply for a postal vote for May elections

By Ian Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sJ6gj_0fDKuM0x00

People wanting to vote by post in elections taking place across the UK next month have only a few hours left to apply.

Contests are being held on May 5 in each of the four nations, with every council seat in Scotland , Wales , London and many parts of England up for grabs, along with the election of a new Northern Ireland assembly.

It is too late to register to vote, but people in England, Wales and Scotland still have a few hours to apply for a postal vote ahead of the deadline at 5pm on April 19.

The deadline in Northern Ireland has already passed.

Postal votes are available to anyone eligible to vote in the May 5 elections who knows they will not be able to get to a polling station in person.

This might be because they are away on holiday, are busy with work or because it is more convenient for them to vote by post.

An application form to apply for a postal vote can be downloaded from the Electoral Commission website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qPAy4_0fDKuM0x00

Most of the seats up for election on May 5 were last contested in 2018, when the UK was still in the European Union, the prime minister was Theresa May, Labour was led by Jeremy Corbyn and the Liberal Democrat leader was Vince Cable.

The political landscape of the UK has undergone huge changes in the past four years.

Yet many of the issues that can decide local elections remain the same, such as when bins are collected, the state of neighbourhood parks and pavements, and access to libraries and hospitals.

This year’s elections are also likely to be a verdict on the main party leaders and their handling of such national issues as the cost of living and Covid-19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xy6hl_0fDKuM0x00

It will be the first big electoral test for Prime Minister Boris Johnson since the “partygate” scandal.

Voters will head to the polls on May 5 in elections for:

– Every local authority in Scotland, Wales and London– South Yorkshire’s regional mayor plus the borough councils of Barnsley and Sheffield– 60 district councils, 31 Metropolitan boroughs and 19 unitary authorities across the rest of England– County councils in North Yorkshire and Somerset– All 90 seats in the Northern Ireland assembly– Local mayors in Croydon, Hackney, Lewisham, Newham, Tower Hamlets and Watford

There is also a referendum in Bristol on whether to keep or abolish the city’s elected mayor.

The deadline to apply for a proxy vote for elections in England, Wales and Scotland – where a person can ask someone they trust to cast a vote on their behalf – is April 26.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tories whipped to delay vote on probe into whether PM misled Parliament

The Government is calling for a vote on a parliamentary investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over partygate to be delayed until the police inquiry has concluded.The Commons will decide on Thursday if the Privileges Committee should be asked to consider whether the Prime Minister’s conduct amounts to contempt of Parliament.The motion, tabled by leading figures from seven opposition parties, says that the committee’s inquiry should not begin in earnest until the Metropolitan Police have concluded their own investigation into alleged lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.But the Government has tabled an amendment stating that the vote...
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Scottish Lib Dem leader's anxiety over council coalitions

The Scottish Liberal Democrat leader has said he has "significant anxieties" over his party entering local council coalitions with the SNP or Tories. Alex Cole-Hamilton said the SNP and Conservatives were too focused on Scottish independence. However, he said it would be up to local party leaders to decide whether...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Vince Cable
Person
Theresa May
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Palace shock at Prince Harry: Royal staff slam 'breathtaking arrogance' over Duke's comment about 'protecting' the Queen and suggestion Her Majesty tells him secrets

Prince Harry was last night accused by royal staff of 'breathtaking arrogance'. They said his self-delusion knew 'no bounds' in an extraordinary interview in which he claimed he wanted to 'protect' the Queen. Buckingham Palace was left reeling after the prince said in the US TV appearance that his 'special'...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex cancel part of Caribbean royal tour as country removed from itinerary

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex have cancelled part of their upcoming royal tour of the Caribbean at short notice. The couple will no longer be visiting Grenada as part of a six-day trip – beginning on Friday – in celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee. The country was removed from the itinerary on Thursday, though no official explanation for the change was given by Buckingham Palace. The decision was made following consultation with the government of Grenada and on the advice of the governor general.The changed plans come days after fresh details emerged regarding Britain’s role in the...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson says sending Channel arrivals to Rwanda is 'morally right' as he faces down Archbishop of Canterbury over criticism of £120m scheme - as Tories weaponise row with local elections attack on Labour for voting to 'keep illegal migrants' in UK

Boris Johnson today doubled down in his row with the Church over his plan to fly thousands of migrants to Rwanda, branding the scheme 'morally right'. The Prime Minister has this week become embroiled in a war-of-words with top clergymen about the £120m agreement struck with the African country.
U.S. POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Tory refusal to vote down new PM probe shows he has lost support – Starmer

A Labour motion passed unopposed referring Boris Johnson for a parliamentary investigation into whether he misled MPs over partygate statements. Boris Johnson has “lost the confidence” of Tory MPs, according to Labour’s leader, after they failed to object to a parliamentary inquiry into whether he lied to the Commons over partygate.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Ireland#Wales#Uk#The Electoral Commission#The European Union#Democrat
The Independent

Partygate: The Tory MPs who have refused to back Boris Johnson to lead them into general election

Boris Johnson is under renewed pressure over Partygate, despite apologising dozens of times in the Commons for the Covid law-breaking birthday bash which saw him fined by police.Mark Harper and Steve Baker became the latest Conservative MPs to break ranks this week, calling for the prime minister’s resignation over the scandal.The Independent took a closer look at the Tory MPs who have either called on Mr Johnson to quit, or refused to back him to lead the party into the next general election.Mark Harper, MP for Forest of DeanThe former chief whip called for the PM to go in...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM faces parliamentary investigation into whether he misled MPs about partygate

Boris Johnson will face a parliamentary investigation after MPs agreed to refer the Prime Minister over claims he misled Parliament about Downing Street parties during Covid lockdowns.The Labour motion on Thursday passed without a vote after receiving no objections, with No 10 opting against tabling its own delay amendment.The decision means MPs on the Privileges Committee will investigate whether Mr Johnson is in contempt of Parliament for misleading the Commons with his repeated denials of lockdown-busting parties in No 10.The probe will only begin after Scotland Yard has completed its own inquiry into alleged coronavirus law breaches at the heart...
POLITICS
Reuters

UK PM Johnson says 'of course' he will fight next election

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Britain's Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would seek to be reelected prime minister at the next election and could not think of any circumstances under which he would resign. Opposition parties and some of Johnson's own Conservative lawmakers have said the prime minister must...
POLITICS
The Independent

Vote on Boris Johnson investigation dismissed as Labour ‘shenanigans’ by minister

A vote on a Commons investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament over Partygate has been dismissed as Labour “shenanigans” by a cabinet minister.The government is attempting to delay the matter today by tabling an amendment to Labour’s motion – which would defer a vote on a parliamentary probe until a police investigation into parties is complete.Asked about Thursday’s vote, education secretary Nadhim Zahawi claimed that a delayed vote was “the right chronology” – but he also dismissed the Labour move as “petty politics”.“The right chronology is to wait for the police to complete their investigation and the full...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Tory MPs warned not to allow ‘cover-up’ by blocking Partygate inquiry

Conservative MPs are being warned not to join an “Owen Paterson-style cover-up” by blocking an inquiry into how Boris Johnson misled parliament about the No 10 parties.A vote on Thursday will seek to send the controversy to the Commons privileges committee, with the power to force the release of reports, documents and photos – and recommend any punishment.Crucially, the probe would not start until after the police investigation has concluded, to prevent the government arguing it would clash with the Met’s ongoing work.And it does not accuse Mr Johnson of “deliberately” misleading the Commons – which, under the ministerial...
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

The maths done, the Partygate amendment sank as MPs shrank from the indefensible

Even when he’s caught red-handed Boris Johnson can’t stop himself from lying. It’s pathological. Reckless, even. The closer he gets to the end of his political career, the more outlandish the untruth. There’s not even the doubtful glamour of burning up like some latter day Don Giovanni. At least the Don recognised his own failings and embraced his immorality. The Convict gives no sign of being able to manage the basics of distinguishing between right and wrong. His narcissism and entitlement is total. He lives in a bubble, enabled by the nodding donkeys who surround him.
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP asks Boris Johnson to create minister for men

A Conservative backbencher has called on Boris Johnson to set up a new ministerial post for men.Nick Fletcher MP – a leading backer of International Men’s Day – said it was time for a minister to look out for the particular health issues faced by men.“Men are dying so much younger than they should,” said Mr Fletcher at PMQs on Wednesday.The MP for Don Valley said: “So will the PM meet with me to discuss the merits of having a minister for men, and the benefits of a men’s health strategy?”The prime minister did not take up the call...
POLITICS
BBC

Baschurch affordable housing plan set to be approved

An affordable housing development on the outskirts of a village is set to be approved. Plans have been put forward for 20 homes north of Baschurch, Shropshire, off the B4397. Planning officers said the scheme, by developer TC Homes, should be approved to help meet local demand, despite criticism from local councillors.
ECONOMY
The Independent

What is the latest partygate investigation and what powers does it have?

The Prime Minister will be subject to another investigation over partygate, this time about claims he misled MPs when offering reassurances that No 10 did not breach Covid regulations.Here is a look at what the parliamentary probe will entail, the sanctions at its disposal and who else is investigating allegations of lockdown breaches in Downing Street and Whitehall.– What happened on Thursday in the House of Commons?A Labour motion passed unopposed – meaning it did not need to be voted on by MPs – which suggested the Prime Minister might have lied to Parliament when he said coronavirus laws were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

British lawmakers order investigation into whether Boris Johnson lied to Parliament about 'partygate'

Britain's House of Commons on Thursday ordered a parliamentary investigation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and whether he knowingly lied to Parliament about breaking the law with parties at Downing Street during COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. Johnson's government had tried to delay the vote, but when enough members of his Conservative Party appeared set to vote for the investigation, Downing Street dropped its opposition.
POLITICS
BBC

England local elections 2022: South East councils holding votes

Dozens of council seats will be contested across the South East in local elections on 5 May. A total of 172 seats across 12 local authorities are up for election. Ballots are taking place in Kent, Surrey and East and West Sussex, as well as across the rest of the United Kingdom.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

613K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy