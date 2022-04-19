ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

‘He’s not relevant’: Kamaru Usman trash talks ‘loudmouth’ Conor McGregor

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EZoKR_0fDKuGib00

Kamaru Usman has played down Conor McGregor ’s calls for a shot at the UFC welterweight title, dismissing the Irishhman as a “loudmouth little kid”.

McGregor became the first dual-weight champion in UFC history in 2016, winning the lightweight belt almost a year after claiming featherweight gold.

McGregor has also fought at welterweight on three occasions in the UFC and has expressed his desire to challenge Usman for the title later this year.

The 33-year-old McGregor is recovering from a broken leg that he sustained in a loss to Dustin Poirier last summer, with the Irishman having only recently returned to sparring.

“Right now, we’ve kind of got Leon Edwards sitting there [as the next challenger],” Usman told TMZ .

“You’ve got the other loudmouth little kid. What’s his name? The Irish kid, the Irish guy. You’ve got the Irish guy on the side, running his mouth, too.

“You forget [about him], but this is why you forget: You forget because this guy is not relevant. He hasn’t done anything in this sport as of late.

“So, in order for him to be relevant, he has to try to attach his name to someone who is relevant.”

McGregor’s July defeat by Poirier was his second loss to the American in seven months, with Poirier having knocked out “Notorious” last January.

Prior to 2021, McGregor (22-6) had not fought more than once in a year since 2016.

He was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 before stopping Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in 2020.

Meanwhile, Usman (20-1) has been an active champion, having fought three times last year while extending his win streak to 19.

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I think all welterweights should refuse to fight Colby Covington’ following Jorge Masvidal arrest

Khabib Nurmagomedov has weighed in on the alleged drama outside of the octagon between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. On Monday night, an altercation allegedly took place between the rivals in Miami Beach. According to police records, a victim — who MMA Fighting identified as Covington — was leaving the Papi Steak Restaurant when an alleged assailant, who was identified to officers as Masvidal, landed two punches to the victim’s face that led to a fractured tooth and an abrasion on his wrist from the assault. Masvidal was arrested on Wednesday and charged with aggravated battery/great bodily harm, as well as criminal mischief.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
mmanews.com

Chael Sonnen Suspended By ESPN As Las Vegas Battery Case Unfolds

Former UFC title challenger and current broadcaster Chael Sonnen will be absent from ESPN programming amidst his battery case. Sonnen has been charged with 11 acts of battery, including one felony battery with the use of strangulation. He is scheduled to appear in a Las Vegas courtroom on April 27.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Donald Cerrone
Person
Leon Edwards
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Dustin Poirier
MMAmania.com

Leon Edwards laughs off Chael Sonnen’s claims that Conor McGregor is being offered his welterweight title shot

Leon Edwards is expected to be next in line for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. However, former three-time UFC title challenger, Chael Sonnen is hearing otherwise. After expressing his interest in challenging Usman, Conor McGregor has “entered the chat,” as they say. That’s according to Sonnen’s sources,...
UFC
ComicBook

UFC's Conor McGregor Reportedly Arrested in Ireland

Conor McGregor was reportedly arrested in Ireland on Tuesday after being pulled over in west Dublin while driving his Bentley Continental GT. According to the Irish Independent, he was pulled over by authorities, arrested for dangerous driving and had his car impounded. He was released on bail and had his car returned, though he's looking at paying fines and potentially six months of jail time. This is neither the first time McGregor has been in trouble with the law, nor is it the first time he's dealt with charges related to driving.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MMA Fighting

‘Good for Iron Mike’: Fighters react to Mike Tyson’s plane beatdown

Rule No. 1 in life should generally be to not provoke Mike Tyson. Unfortunately, one man on Wednesday night didn’t exactly follow that rule. Video emerged Thursday via TMZ of the legendary boxing champion blasting a passenger with punches on a flight bound from San Fransisco to Florida. According to reports, Tyson was friendly with passengers until the man sitting behind him refused to stop bothering him. After reportedly asking the man to calm down — and that request being denied — Tyson exploded and delivered a barrage of punches before exiting the plane.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Irishman#American
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul claims Michael Bisping is still bound to his previous UFC contract: “You retired in 2017 and Dana still got you by the balls”

Jake Paul has pushed for Michael Bisping to confirm that he is no longer under a UFC contract as he continues to chase a fight against the former champion. While he may have already knocked off Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul is still going after fights against former UFC stars. This time around, he’s pursuing a showdown with former UFC middleweight king Michael Bisping.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nate Diaz rips 'sorry ass UFC' for 4/20 day sale of Diaz brothers NFTs

Nate Diaz is far from OK with how the UFC is profiting off him and his brother, Nick, and he let that be known Wednesday. The UFC is selling “The 209 Pack” of Diaz brothers NFTs, and it wasn’t lost on Nate that they went on sale on the marijuana holiday 4/20. As part of its social media campaign, the UFC announced that the NFTs specifically would be available “on 4/20.”
UFC
Yardbarker

Nate Diaz slams UFC for marketing NFTs of him, brother on 4/20

Nate Diaz is no fan of the UFC selling NFT’s featuring him and his brother Nick and marketing it to supporters of marijuana culture. NFT’s, or non-fungible tokens, have become the rage over the last couple of years. Many of the world’s biggest sports brands have gotten involved in this latest revenue source, including the UFC. In January, the organization launched its “Strike” brand with Dapper Labs and jumped headfirst into this new market to sell digital copies of iconic moments and highlights for $50.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Nate Diaz: Don’t buy NFTs of Nick Diaz and I from ‘sorry ass UFC’

Nate Diaz is making things as unpleasant as possible for his promoter while still trying to book the final fight of his current UFC contract. The welterweight star on Wednesday ripped the UFC for selling NFTs that include he and his brother Nick Diaz, telling fans not to buy them.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
mmanews.com

Chael Sonnen: Michael Bisping Would Be Jake Paul’s First “Partner”

Chael Sonnen is all for the ongoing rivalry between former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul reaching the squared circle. It’s been four months since Paul last entered the ring. In what was his fifth professional outing, “The Problem Child” recorded a second victory over Tyron Woodley, this time via knockout.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Rogan on Kamaru Usman boxing Canelo Alvarez: 'I don't think it damages his potential as a UFC fighter'

Joe Rogan doesn’t think UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has much to lose in a potential boxing match with Canelo Alvarez. Usman (20-1 MMA, 15-0 UFC) has expressed his desire to box Alvarez on numerous occasions in recent months. UFC president Dana White has subsequently shut down the idea, noting that he thinks it would go badly for “The Nigerian Nightmare.”
UFC
mmanews.com

Michael Chandler: McGregor Wouldn’t “Stoop Low” With Trash Talk

Conor McGregor has arguably crossed the line with his trash talk, but Michael Chandler doesn’t expect he would be a harsh target. Chandler is set to face former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 on May 7. Both fighters are looking to get back in the win column after recent losses.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Daniel Cormier to Jake Paul: If you want to be ‘considered legitimate,’ call out Anderson Silva, not Michael Bisping

Daniel Cormier has just the right name for Jake Paul if the YouTuber-turned-boxer is serious about his fighting career. In a video published Tuesday on his YouTube channel, Cormier commented on the ongoing public negotiations between Paul and former UFC middleweight Michael Bisping, a discussion that has seen “The Count” invite Paul to send him a contract if he wants to box a retired “43-year-old guy with one eye and no knees.”
UFC
mmanews.com

Leon Edwards Calls ‘Fake News’ On Sonnen’s Usman/McGregor Claim

Leon Edwards has denied Chael Sonnen’s claims that he’s been offered money to let Conor McGregor fight Kamaru Usman next. With a 10-fight unbeaten streak, Edwards is expected to face the UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman later in 2022. UFC President Dana White has assured him that he’ll get the next title shot at 170 pounds.
UFC
hotnewhiphop.com

Joe Rogan Tells Mike Tyson Which UFC-Boxing Crossover He Wants To See

Over the last year or so, there has been a lot of talk surrounding MMA and boxing crossovers. Of course, we saw a couple with the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley saga, and we also saw it back in 2017 with Conor McGregor taking on Floyd Mayweather. Now, boxing and UFC crossovers are hotter than ever, with fighters like Kamaru Usman expressing interest in getting into the ring.
UFC
The Independent

The Independent

613K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy