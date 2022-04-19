ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Leclerc excited by chance to fight for F1 title

By Dylan Terry
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Ferrari ’s Charles Leclerc is happy to be back fighting for the drivers’ championship after a sensational start to the 2022 season.

The Monegasque driver has already picked up victories in Bahrain and Australia to go with his second place in Saudi Arabia .

Leclerc’s impressive opening three races have left him with a huge 34-point lead in the standings as his title rivals have suffered various pace and reliability issues.

And the 24-year-old was in a positive headspace while discussing his championship credentials ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend.

Speaking to Sky Sports , he said: “Obviously we only had the third race, so it’s difficult to think about the championship, but to be honest, we’ve got a very strong car, a very reliable car too.

“We’ve always been there, so I hope it continues like this and if it does, then we probably have chances for the championship, which obviously makes me smile after the last two years that have been difficult for the team and obviously for myself. It’s great to be back in this position.”

Ferrari have set the benchmark for the other teams to reach following the implementation of new regulations for the 2022 season.

Red Bull appear to be the only team who can match the Scuderia’s pace, but they have suffered reliability problems which cost them podium places in both Bahrain and Australia.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen has failed to finish in two races already - with his only successful weekend coming in Saudi Arabia where he claimed the victory.

Currently, Leclerc’s nearest challenger in the drivers’ championship is Mercedes’ George Russell who has managed fourth, fifth and third place respectively.

Country
Saudi Arabia
