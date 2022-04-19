ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies following flats fall

By Tess de La Mare
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33vS32_0fDKuAQF00

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died following a fall at a block of flats in Bristol .

Emergency services were called to Lansdowne Court in Easton at 12.30am on Tuesday by a member of the public.

The woman was found at the bottom of the block of flats with serious injuries consistent with a fall from height, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Despite the efforts of officers who carried out emergency first aid, she was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.

A 43-year-old man who was known to the victim has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Chief Inspector Deepak Kenth said: “A full investigation has already begun and our priority will be to establish how and why this terrible incident happened.

“An arrest has been made as part of these ongoing enquiries and we can confirm the arrested man and the woman who died were known to each other.

“We’re in the process of notifying the woman’s next of kin and they’ll be given the full support of specialist family liaison officers.”

Mr Kenth continued: “This is a close-knit community and we know a tragedy like this will cause a great deal of concern among those living nearby.

“We’ll be putting on additional patrols to give reassurance, allay any worries and to provide a visible presence in the local area, especially while investigative activity continues in and around the scene.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 5222091832.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering eight babies ‘in year-long killing spree’ appears in court

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby, 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court.Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.The parents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Lansdowne Court#Somerset Police
The Independent

Kirstie Ellis ‘murder’: Woman ‘laid dead in house undiscovered for weeks’, police say as two arrested

A woman who was found dead in a property in West Yorkshire had been there for “a number of weeks”, police have said. Kirstie Ellis’s death is now the subject of a murder investigation and two people have been arrested. Her family said that they were “heartbroken over the loss of such an amazing woman.” They described her as a “beautiful soul, a lover of music, socialising and having fun.”Ms Ellis’s body was discovered inside a property in Stanhall Mews, Stanningley after police received a concern for safety report on 25 March. They have issued an appeal for anyone “who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Tenn. man found guilty of raping and impregnating 11-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was convicted last week of raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl in 2016. According to a press release from Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich, the victim’s mother said in her testimony that she noticed her daughter appeared pregnant in October 2016. The daughter told her mother Gregory Hickman had raped her earlier that year.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
Daily Mail

Disgraced police officer, 38, will go to jail after admitting illegally using force national computer to search details of four women he was having affairs with

A policeman who illegally used the force's national computer to search details of women he was having affairs with was told by a judge today that he faces an immediate jail sentence when he appears before a High Court judge. Disgraced Oliver Perry-Smith today admitted charges against him despite earlier...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Come on Mum, trust me': Elderly woman, 81, sues her son and daughter-in-law for $600,000 alleging they raided her bank account to build a house once she was put into a nursing home

An 81-year-old mother is suing her son and daughter-in-law for more than half-a-million dollars after accusing them of using her money to build a home. Gold Coast woman Thea Uthmann is demanding her son Ferdinand, 57, and his wife Kellie, 54, pay her $623,676.01 in damages, interest and legal costs.
LAW
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

NYPD share image believed to show suspect pulling murdered mother of two away in a duffel bag

A person was caught on surveillance camera rolling down a duffle bag on the sidewalk inside of which the body of a 51-year-old mother was found in a New York City park, police said.The body of Orsolya Gaal, mother of two teenage boys, was found stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens.Her body was discovered after cops were intimated around 8am local time about a suspicious bag with traces of blood on it at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway. The body had multiple stab wounds, police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dog which attacked toddler was not a banned breed, police say

A dog which killed a 17-month-old girl in an attack was not a banned breed, police have said.Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital from her injuries after emergency services were called to her home in the Blackbrook area of St Helens, Merseyside, at 3.50pm on Monday.Merseyside Police said tests showed the dog, which the family had bought just a week earlier, was an American bully XL.LATEST | Tests have confirmed that the dog involved in the tragic death of 17-month-old Bella Rae-Birch in St Helens on Monday was an American Bully XL, a legal breed not subject to any prohibitions under...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Overnight fraud and drugs raids lead to 17 arrests

Seventeen people have been arrested following a series of raids by police across Kent, Sussex, London, Essex and Suffolk. Police seized more than £400,000 in cash, luxury watches, designer clothes, cars and artwork early on Wednesday. Officers were targeting people suspected of being involved in complex fraud or supplying...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

Person of interest identified after mom found dead in duffel bag

Police are hunting for a person of interest in the murder of a woman whose body was found in a duffel bag on the side of the road in New York City over the weekend. The body of Orsolya Gaal, 51, was found in a neighborhood not far from her home in Queens. The mother of two was stabbed 58 times in the neck, torso and left arm, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

The Independent

613K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy