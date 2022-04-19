Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies following flats fall

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died following a fall at a block of flats in Bristol .

Emergency services were called to Lansdowne Court in Easton at 12.30am on Tuesday by a member of the public.

The woman was found at the bottom of the block of flats with serious injuries consistent with a fall from height, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Despite the efforts of officers who carried out emergency first aid, she was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.

A 43-year-old man who was known to the victim has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Chief Inspector Deepak Kenth said: “A full investigation has already begun and our priority will be to establish how and why this terrible incident happened.

“An arrest has been made as part of these ongoing enquiries and we can confirm the arrested man and the woman who died were known to each other.

“We’re in the process of notifying the woman’s next of kin and they’ll be given the full support of specialist family liaison officers.”

Mr Kenth continued: “This is a close-knit community and we know a tragedy like this will cause a great deal of concern among those living nearby.

“We’ll be putting on additional patrols to give reassurance, allay any worries and to provide a visible presence in the local area, especially while investigative activity continues in and around the scene.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 5222091832.