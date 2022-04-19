ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Boris Johnson’s Partygate fine no worse than parking ticket, cabinet minister says

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 2 days ago

A cabinet minister has likened Boris Johnson ’s Partygate fine to a parking ticket and suggested the prime minister did not mislead parliament over his behaviour.

Speaking to Sky News, Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis referenced a fine Tony Blair received while in office as he defended Mr Johnson.

“We’ve had prime ministers in the past have penalty notices... a parking notice that Tony Blair had once,” Mr Lewis said.

“He hasn’t misled parliament, he has outlined what he believes to be the case and the truth.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

