Boris Johnson’s Partygate fine no worse than parking ticket, cabinet minister says

A cabinet minister has likened Boris Johnson ’s Partygate fine to a parking ticket and suggested the prime minister did not mislead parliament over his behaviour.

Speaking to Sky News, Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis referenced a fine Tony Blair received while in office as he defended Mr Johnson.

“We’ve had prime ministers in the past have penalty notices... a parking notice that Tony Blair had once,” Mr Lewis said.

“He hasn’t misled parliament, he has outlined what he believes to be the case and the truth.”

