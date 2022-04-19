Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox reunite with ‘Friends Forever’ T-shirts

Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox have reunited to promote a new range of Friends merchandise for charity.

The former Friends co-stars posted a boomerang on Instagram on Monday 18 April featuring the T-shirts.

They wrote “friends forever” with a heart emoji in the caption of the joint Instagram post, directing fans to a link in their bio to the new merchandise.

The shirts will only be available for four weeks and are being sold to raise money for health and development non-profit organisation Americares, and EBMRF, a charity raising awareness for the rare genetic skin disorder Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).

In the Instagram post, Aniston wears a white t-shirt and Cox wears a black sweatshirt.

On both, the ‘ Friends forever’ slogan is surrounded by six keys, symbolising the final moment of the series, which ran from 1994 to 2004, when Monica (Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) moved out of the iconic New York City apartment, and the six friends left their keys behind.

The full collection features other iconic phrases and illustrations from seasons seven to 10 of the hit series, including Chandler in a pink bunny suit, an image of Joey (Matt LeBlanc) with a plate of chips and the slogan “Joey doesn’t share food”. Another shows all six friends in a line with the caption, “The End.”