Everything Everywhere All at Once director issues apology as UK release date finally announced

A film that’s become a word-of-mouth sensation since its overseas debut has just been given a UK release date.

The movie in question is Everything Everywhere All at Once – a timeline-hopping adventure starring Michelle Yeoh.

Directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the A24 film is set in a world where reality is unraveled by an interdimensional rupture, which leads to Yeoh’s character, Evelyn Wang, having to fight ”bizarre and bewildering dangers” to save humanity.

Wang soon discovers she must connect with versions of herself from different parallel universes.

Since its debut at South by Southwest (SXSW) on 11 March, the film was released in the US later that month – and has fast become the best-reviewed release of the year.

As buzz surrounding the film intensified, many UK film fans grew furstrated with the lack of news regarding a relesae date. But, they’re now rejoicing following Kwan’s announcement on Tuesday (19 April) that the film would arrive in UK cinemas on 13 May. “Sorry for the wait,” he wrote on Twitter .

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 97 per cent critic rating and a 92 per cent audience rating, while on IMDb the film has an 8.9 score. On film app Letterboxd, the film has a rating of 4.6, which, for comparison, is higher than The Godfather Part I and II .

This makes it the joint highest-rated film on the app alongside anti-war film Come and See , Masaki Kobayashi film Harakiri , and Best Picture Oscar winner Parasite .

Everything Everywhere All at Once will be released in the UK on 13 May.