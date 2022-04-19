ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Everything Everywhere All at Once director issues apology as UK release date finally announced

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rJsNt_0fDKu1Yx00

A film that’s become a word-of-mouth sensation since its overseas debut has just been given a UK release date.

The movie in question is Everything Everywhere All at Once – a timeline-hopping adventure starring Michelle Yeoh.

Directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the A24 film is set in a world where reality is unraveled by an interdimensional rupture, which leads to Yeoh’s character, Evelyn Wang, having to fight ”bizarre and bewildering dangers” to save humanity.

Wang soon discovers she must connect with versions of herself from different parallel universes.

Since its debut at South by Southwest (SXSW) on 11 March, the film was released in the US later that month – and has fast become the best-reviewed release of the year.

As buzz surrounding the film intensified, many UK film fans grew furstrated with the lack of news regarding a relesae date. But, they’re now rejoicing following Kwan’s announcement on Tuesday (19 April) that the film would arrive in UK cinemas on 13 May. “Sorry for the wait,” he wrote on Twitter .

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 97 per cent critic rating and a 92 per cent audience rating, while on IMDb the film has an 8.9 score. On film app Letterboxd, the film has a rating of 4.6, which, for comparison, is higher than The Godfather Part I and II .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T1ZER_0fDKu1Yx00

This makes it the joint highest-rated film on the app alongside anti-war film Come and See , Masaki Kobayashi film Harakiri , and Best Picture Oscar winner Parasite .

Everything Everywhere All at Once will be released in the UK on 13 May.

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Everything Everywhere All At Once Review: A Brilliant Trip Through The Multiverse That's As Funny As It Is Spectacular

There is a spectacular correlation that exists between cinema and the concept of the multiverse. The latter poses the idea that there isn’t only one reality, but instead an infinite number of them – each of which are unique. It suggests not just that everything is possible, but that everything is real. As an extension of this, one could say that every film ever made isn’t just a fiction, but instead a depiction of events taking place in an alternate universe. Going to a theater, you aren’t watching a screen; you’re gazing through a window.
MOVIES
Ars Technica

Daniels brings the multiverse to madcap life in Everything Everywhere All at Once

The incomparable Michelle Yeoh plays a harried Chinese American laundromat owner facing an IRS audit in the new science-fiction action comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once. Evelyn Wang is just trying to sift through a mountain of paperwork and crumpled receipts to keep her life from falling apart when she unexpectedly gets pulled into an epic battle across multiple timelines. And the stakes couldn't be higher: the very survival of the entire multiverse is on the line.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’: A24 and IMAX to Host Screening Event

A24 and IMAX are teaming up for a one-night-only release of the upcoming film Everything Everywhere All at Once. For one night only on March 30, 2022, IMAX and A24 will hold a screening of the film for fans across North America. The screenings will all begin at 7:00 PM local time, and select screenings will include surprise appearances from some of the film's cast. This showing precedes the film's wide release on April 8th, 2022.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Masaki Kobayashi
Person
Michelle Yeoh
The Independent

Netflix users complain after screenshots are blocked on the streaming service

Netflix has attracted criticism for apparently blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.The streaming giant, however, does not block screenshots. Many web browsers have what is called Digital Rights Management (DRM), which protects and restricts screenshotting or any other capturing of movies or TV shows. It is unclear when exactly DRM was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. Netflix...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Oscar Winner#A24
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp reacts to audio of himself moaning ‘like a pained animal’ after mixing opioids and alcohol

Audio of Johnny Depp moaning in pain after mixing opioids and alcohol was played in court as the actor was cross-examined by lawyers for his ex-wife Amber Heard. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 24 May 2014, Mr...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
laptopmag.com

Kingdom Hearts 4: Star Wars rumors, crossover theories and everything we know so far

Kingdom Hearts 4 is the upcoming mainline entry in the iconic franchise that meshes Disney properties with Final Fantasy’s aesthetic and characters, all wrapped up in an original story about the magic of friendship. It’s also about a lot of other stuff, but explaining every one of the franchise’s plot points would require a novel that rivals the length of George R.R. Martin’s A Game of Thrones.
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
Digital Trends

New in theaters: The Lost City, Everything Everywhere All At Once

After reigning at the box office for nearly three months thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home and Uncharted, Tom Holland encountered a foe that even he couldn’t beat on March 4: Batman. Warner Bros. unleashed the latest iteration of one of its most valuable characters with Matt Reeves’ The Batman. In a rare move, no rival studio launched a wide-release movie that weekend or the next, with all of Hollywood anticipating (and hoping) the Dark Knight can pump as much cash into the industry as his Marvel counterpart did in December. So far, The Batman has made over a half-billion at the box office, so the industry once again appears to be on the road to recovery.
MOVIES
The Independent

Boss criticised for telling employee to postpone his vacation: ‘Don’t let them do this to your life’

A boss has been criticised for asking an employee to postpone his vacation, as the company would be left short-staffed during the worker’s time off. In a recent Reddit post shared in the Subreddit “Antiwork,” u/Prestigious-Rumfield shared a screenshot of a message from his boss. The caption reads: “Just got this email, guess I can say bye bye to my vacation.”At the start of the email, the boss noted that there was “a bit of an issue with” the employee’s “time off”. The employer expressed how one of the company’s workers has a “surgery” planned and will not be...
ECONOMY
GamesRadar+

World of Warcraft Dragonflight release date theories point to a 2023 launch

The World of Warcraft Dragonflight release date hasn't been announced just yet, but Activision Blizzard's history could give us some clues to work with. Just yesterday, Activision Blizzard finally unveiled Dragonflight, the ninth expansion for World of Warcraft. Right now, we know that "Dragonriding" will headline the expansion as a new feature, alongside new zones, Raids, and more, but the developer didn't talk about a release date for the new DLC. All we know for sure is that an alpha test is expected in the not-too distant future, and that you can sign up for eventual beta-testing on the expansion's official website.
VIDEO GAMES
shefinds

Fans Think They Caught Kendall Jenner Photoshopping Her Coachella Post: ‘She Doesn’t Even Look Like Herself’

As you probably already know, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are longtime users of PhotoShop, filters and other editing methods to create their Instagram posts for their millions of followers. Fans are now taking a closer look at Kendall Jenner‘s latest IG post from over the first Coachella weekend (that she since deleted) and claiming that the model, 26, heavily manipulated an image of her, Hailey Bieber, 25 and Justine Skye, 25, at the music festival.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

613K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy