Man arrested after woman falls to her death from tower block

 2 days ago

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died following a fall at a block of flats in Bristol .

Emergency services were called to Lansdowne Court in Easton at 12.30am on Tuesday by a member of the public.

The woman was found at the bottom of the block of flats with serious injuries consistent with a fall from height, Avon and Somerset Police said.

More to follow...

The Independent

The Independent

