Sound of Silence: Frustrated resident asks why Davidson County doesn't have a noise ordinance?

By Sharon Myers, The Dispatch
 2 days ago
We’ve all been there. It’s late at night and the neighbors are blaring music. You’ve asked them to turn it down, but they won’t. The next logical step is to call law enforcement and make a noise complaint, right?

Well, if you live in Davidson County, outside of Lexington or Thomasville, there isn’t much sheriff’s deputies can do because the county does not have a noise ordinance. Therefore, they have no authority to arrest, write a citation or even give a warning to noisy neighbors.

This also includes loud vehicles, discharging of firearms and any other singular activities on privately owned properties.

According to Cpt. Corey Mann of the Patrol Division with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, the best officers can do is to ask citizens to be considerate of their neighbors.

“We would send an officer about the complaint and ask them to be respectful of their neighbors, but other than that we are kind of stuck,” said Mann.

He said most of the time people will cooperate once they are contacted about a complaint, but other than volunteering there are no legal repercussions.

Barbara Gordon of the Welcome area said when she moved into her home in 2016, it was a quiet area without many other houses around. But in 2018, someone purchased the property directly across the street and put in a double-wide trailer and a metal garage.

She said shortly afterwards she began to have issues with her new neighbor playing music in the garage loudly enough to be heard inside her home approximately 30 feet away at various times of the day and night. She said at first, she and her husband tried to talk to the neighbor, but over time it has escalated to the point where the conversations have turned into verbal confrontations.

“When we first had problems, we asked nicely and he said he would work on it, but nothing changed,” said Gordon. “Our (other) neighbor called the sheriff’s office and was told there's nothing that can be done. It is just so frustrating because we constantly hear that thump-thump-thump for hours on end, and we can’t do anything about it.”

Gordon said she has appealed to the Davidson County Board of Commissioners in person and in writing about adopting a noise ordinance, but there has yet to be any substantial action taken.

Steve Shell, chairman of the Davidson County Board of Commissioners, said the issue of a noise ordinance has been something the board has discussed in the past, and are continuing to currently discuss.

He said the issue is complicated, such as what kind of penalties should be applied; how would it be enforced, what kind of monitoring equipment would be necessary and making sure any ordinance is uniform for residents in subdivisions as well as people living in more isolated areas.

“We don’t want to just write something to have something," said Shell. "I don’t think the citizens want any ordinance that won’t do any good. We want to make sure all the I’s are dotted and the T’s are crossed.”

Davidson County Manager Casey Smith said the issue of creating a noise ordinance in the county has surfaced from time to time, but the board of commissioners has not been able to find any agreed upon solutions.

“Every few years this issue comes up and the challenge is quantifying the noise,” said Smith. “Those challenges have made it difficult to agree on how an ordinance would be applied in real world scenarios.”

Both Lexington and Thomasville have set noise ordinance regulations, which includes fines and a potential misdemeanor charge for repeated offenses. Many counties in North Carolina, including Forsyth, Alamance, Davie and Randolph counties, also have some type of ordinance addressing noise complaints.

Mann said the closest regulation in Davidson County that covers noise complaints is making a claim for disturbing the peace, but even that is ambiguous, and it doesn’t apply to private properties.

He said that law enforcement officers must follow current laws, and any change will only come from the county commissioners adopting a new ordinance.

“We would be glad to enforce a noise ordinance, but we need guidelines and parameters,” said Mann.

Gordon said the issue with her neighbor has finally come to a head after another verbal confrontation after being woken by their music at 6:30 a.m. She said she has decided to sell her home and to move out of Davidson County.

“I’m tired of fighting this every day; I’m fed up,” said Gordon. “I would have never moved here if I knew that this was how it would be. Other counties and cities have noise ordinances, why can’t Davidson County? That is why they were invented, so we can all peacefully coexist.”

General news reporter Sharon Myers can be reached at sharon.myers@the-dispatch.com. Follow her on Twitter @LexDispatchSM.

Comments / 2

N,C.78
2d ago

That's why people need to vote and get some of them commissioners out of office and get somebody in there that will work for the people. I live in Davidson County and things are building up in the county they're building more houses in the neighborhoods are beginning to get rough. So the County commissioners needs to work hard . To protect the people and stop some of these people who are disturbing the peace

Reply
4
Guest
2d ago

This story makes me glad that I do not live in Davidson County. The official excuses are incredibly lame. Most municipalities have noise ordinances and procedures for enforcing them so there are plenty they could use as models. This is a case of the county commissioners and manger not doing their jobs.

Reply
2
