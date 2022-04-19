Diggins will transfer from UConn to UMass

UConn freshman Rahsool Diggins speaks to the media Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Neill Ostrout / Journal Inquirer)

Rahsool Diggins has found a new basketball home.

The UConn freshman guard who announced recently that he planned to transfer from the school, committed to UMass Monday.

Former South Carolina and Kansas State coach Frank Martin was hired as the Minutemen’s head coach March 25.

A 6-foot-2 point guard from Philadelphia, Diggins played in nine games for the Huskies. He had seven points and three assists in 46 minutes of action.

Diggins is one of four UConn players who chose to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal after the Huskies’ season ended in a loss to New Mexico State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Jalen Gaffney, Akok Akok, and Corey Floyd Jr. are also moving on from coach Dan Hurley’s program.

Floyd was visiting Providence’s campus on Monday according to several published reports, and is contemplating continuing his career with the Friars. Floyd’s father, Corey Floyd Sr., played at Providence from 1990-92.

Rather than visit a new campus, one of the soon-to-be former Huskies hosted a coach Monday in Storrs. The New Haven Register reported that West Virginia coach Bob Huggins paid a visit to UConn Monday to visit with Akok.

The Huskies were scheduled to have another visitor on campus today. Virginia Tech transfer Naheim Alleyne, a 6-foot-4 guard who averaged 9.6 points for the Hokies last season, was slated to be in Storrs to meet with Hurley and the Huskies.

A player that the Huskies might have an interest in adding has entered the transfer portal as well. Former Windsor High standout Amir “Primo” Spears, who averaged 12.7 points and 3.0 assists during his freshman season at Duquesne in 2021-22, announced plans to transfer on Monday.