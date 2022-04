The venture capital firm said that half of the funds raised shall go towards gaming with the recent emergence of blockchain-based games, P2E games, and much more. Crypto-focused venture capital firm Framework Ventures has recently secured a staggering $400 for its third crypto fund FV III. With this, the total assets under management for the company come to $1.4 billion. As per the plans announced by Framework Ventures, nearly heal of the fund’s amount shall go towards the blockchain-based gaming sector. The rest of it will go towards decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web 3.0.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO