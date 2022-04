City contractors are scheduled to begin utility work at the intersection of North Franks Avenue and East Lafayette Street on Thursday, April 21. This work, to be done ahead of the construction of a roundabout, will close East Lafayette Road from the west side of the east drive of the Sturgis Middle School, to Big Hill Road to all through-traffic; the road will be closed to all traffic at the intersection of North Franks and East Lafayette. ...

