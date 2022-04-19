ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Harvard economist Raj Chetty will delve into what Philly needs to alleviate poverty at a United Way event this week. Here, he talks with the nonprofit’s CEO Bill Golderer about the key to financial opportunity

By Roxanne Patel Shepelavy
The Philadelphia Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the years, the Reverend Bill Golderer has launched several social enterprises in Philadelphia, including homeless services organization Broad Street Ministry—something, Golderer says, for which people often congratulate him. But Golderer, now CEO and president of United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, has a more measured view of...

thephiladelphiacitizen.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Temple University Study Connects Dots Between Philadelphia Gun Violence, COVID Pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Connecting the dots between Philadelphia’s gun violence and the pandemic. Brand new information could help us better understand the crisis. A Temple University research team has examined the people and the places impacted by gun violence during the pandemic. CBS3 spoke to one of the doctors involved. Here’s what they found. “More women and children were shot than before the start of the pandemic. There were also a greater number of shooting incidents in which four or more people were shot, and overall, our city has seen almost double the number of people shot since the pandemic started,” Dr. Iman...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Hidden City Philadelphia

Unlisted Philadelphia: North Broad Street Station

Editor’s Note: A version of this story was published in the Spring 2022 issue of Extant, a publication of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. Unlisted Philadelphia highlights interesting and significant Philadelphia buildings not yet listed on the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places. To learn more about the local designation process and how you can participate in nominating a building to the Philadelphia Register, visit the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia’s website for more information.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Why is Philadelphia requiring masks again today when other cities aren't?

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia’s return to indoor masking on Monday has drawn as many different reactions as there are new variants of the coronavirus. Relief among those concerned about the recent rise in cases of covid-19. Grudging acceptance from others. And resentment among those who see the move as overcautious and arbitrary. Over the weekend, several businesses and residents filed a lawsuit in Commonwealth Court challenging the city’s right to impose the mandate.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raj Chetty
CBS Philly

Some SEPTA Riders Still Learning Of Mask Mandate Being Dropped On Public Transportation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been two days since SEPTA dropped its mask mandate and word is just getting around to some riders. CBS3 spoke to some riders who had no idea they were no longer required to wear face coverings on public transportation. “I ask because I’m not sure,” Los Angeles resident Andrew Yang said. It can get confusing here in Philadelphia. Word came down that passengers were no longer required to wear face coverings on public transportation the same day Philadelphia reinstated its indoor mask mandate, leaving a lot of folks uncertain as to what to do. “We’ve been through so much....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PublicSource

Welcome to PublicSource CEO Eric D. Zack

Eric D. Zack, an experienced nonprofit executive who has supported some of the nation’s most respected news outlets, will join PublicSource in the newly formed position of chief executive officer. In this role, Zack will be responsible for the organization’s strategic growth and financial sustainability.  Zack most recently served as the director of university relations […] The post Welcome to PublicSource CEO Eric D. Zack appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Philly#Broad Street Ministry#United Way Of#American#Philadelphians#Macarthur Award#Harvard University#Opportunit
Kiplinger

Smart Strategies for Couples That Run a Business Together

Gail Nott was a marketing consultant and her husband, Cory, a tech consultant, when they joined forces in 2018 to help other consulting and coaching businesses expand. Married since 2005, Gail, 46, and Cory, 53, of Nicasio, Calif., found it tough going at first. "I would have all these initiatives in mind, how we were going to market and expand our business, and it didn't feel like he agreed with me," she says. "We weren't getting anything done."
NICASIO, CA
travelnoire.com

Black Women Luxury: Where To Stay, What To Do, Where To Go While In Philly

Luxury is a word commonly used to describe opulent vacations, decadent meals and shopping experiences at high-end shops, but luxe is up to us to define. You can find it in your daily life, like venturing to your neighborhood café for a cup of coffee, and when it comes to travel— you don’t have to fly international for a luxe experience.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sam Britt

The Philly Four: Public transportation reacts to end of federal mask mandate

Local public transportation reacts to end of federal mask mandate. On Monday a Florida judge sent shockwaves throughout the U.S.'s public transportation sector by invalidating the federal mask mandate on airlines. SEPTA, Amtrak and Uber all adopted similar strategies stating that masks will no longer be required but are still recommended. The Philadelphia International Airport still requires masks to be worn at terminals but whether a traveler has to wear a mask on the actual plane is up to the airline.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Amazon
WHYY

New senior housing in Strawberry Mansion hailed as example worth repeating

A new senior housing facility in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia is being touted as a shining example of how to provide affordable housing for older residents. The Susquehanna Residences on Fletcher Street stands on the site of a former equestrian facility, whose former owner is now one of the residents. The building’s 78 units were subsidized by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, which allocated $6.5 million to help cover construction costs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy