Harvard economist Raj Chetty will delve into what Philly needs to alleviate poverty at a United Way event this week. Here, he talks with the nonprofit’s CEO Bill Golderer about the key to financial opportunity

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Connecting the dots between Philadelphia’s gun violence and the pandemic. Brand new information could help us better understand the crisis. A Temple University research team has examined the people and the places impacted by gun violence during the pandemic. CBS3 spoke to one of the doctors involved. Here’s what they found. “More women and children were shot than before the start of the pandemic. There were also a greater number of shooting incidents in which four or more people were shot, and overall, our city has seen almost double the number of people shot since the pandemic started,” Dr. Iman...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO