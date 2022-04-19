13 On Your Side Forecast: Cold, decreasing clouds

The sun was back out today before the clouds blanketed the skies once again this afternoon. Scattered showers popped up this afternoon, moving south and east. Temperatures warmed up nicely today, but they were still below average. The theme for this weekend will be clouds and sunshine, mild temperatures, and scattered showers. This is due to a front that will be draped across the region. Cold air will stay just north of the region, while south of the Ozarks will be enjoying springlike temperatures.
Comments / 0