Environment

13 On Your Side Forecast: Cold, decreasing clouds

WZZM 13
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChilly today with some sun...

www.wzzm13.com

Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Clouds and shower chances hold for our Thursday

Yesterday was a gloomy, raw day throughout the Ozarks and we’ll keep that trend going for today. Northwesterly winds prevail for our Thursday which will keep our temps well below average for this time of the year. Areas of drizzle and hit or miss showers continue to work through as this upper-level low moves through the region. Grabbing the umbrella will definitely be a good idea. Drier air does take over tonight and that will make for decreasing cloud cover through the overnight.
NBC Chicago

Chicago Forecast: Sunny, Cold Conditions Expected Sunday

Below-average temperatures have gripped the Chicago area for several days, and it doesn’t appear that they’ll be going anywhere any time soon, as another chilly day is on tap for Sunday. Fortunately for area residents, Sunday will at least provide plenty of sunshine, with mostly sunny skies expected...
CHICAGO, IL
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Morning Flurries Expected On A Windy, Chilly Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A few light snow showers are expected on the early side Friday, with some filtered sun into the afternoon. MORE: Live Radars | Weather App The wind won’t be as strong as Thursday, but it’s still quite breezy. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 30s. From the passenger seat of our @WCCO Mobile Weather Lab in Richfield! Snow and wind definitely making things tricky out on the roads! Take it easy this AM! pic.twitter.com/26IBARSlxm — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) April 15, 2022 Saturday stays dry and will be a little warmer in the low 40s, while Easter Sunday could see a light wintry mix. The state warms into next week with a few rain chances returning.
RICHFIELD, MN
WBAY Green Bay

First Alert Forecast: Sunny, cold, & blustery!

An addiction education forum will be held on April 26 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Menominee Casino Resort and Convention Center. Reporter Megan Kernan called the number to the storage units next door to the scene. The owner confirmed one of the people who died was a tenant.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, WI
newsnet5

FORECAST: More Snow For Some, Cold For All

CLEVELAND — Winter has made its return this weekend across Northern Ohio. Grab the coats and snow snow shovels with accumulating snow possible for some. Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until 2pm Sunday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga & Inland parts of Ashtabula county. An additional 1-3" of snow is possible across the snowbelt through Sunday night. Most locations will pick up less than 2'' of snow.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Sun and clouds through the weekend

The sun was back out today before the clouds blanketed the skies once again this afternoon. Scattered showers popped up this afternoon, moving south and east. Temperatures warmed up nicely today, but they were still below average. The theme for this weekend will be clouds and sunshine, mild temperatures, and scattered showers. This is due to a front that will be draped across the region. Cold air will stay just north of the region, while south of the Ozarks will be enjoying springlike temperatures.
WJBF.com

Clouds clearing late and cooler temps for your Thursday

As of 7am Thursday: Sky is mostly cloudy with light rain in our southern lying counties. Temps this morning are in the mid to upper 50s to our north, and mid to upper 60s to our south. Sky will gradually become partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Friday...
