Kemp signs a bill that exempts military pension from state income tax in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will be in Columbus later Monday afternoon to sign a key piece of his legislative agenda into law.
The governor will be at the National Infantry Museum, where he will sign a bill that will exempt taxes on some military retirement pay. The ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m.
The bill was sponsored by House Rules Committee Chairman Richard Smith – a Columbus Republican — and has been talked about for more than 15 years. The bill had also been one of the campaign promises Kemp made when he was elected governor in 2018
Kemp's signing ceremony just off the Fort Benning gate is symbolic. Two states that neighbor Georgia — Alabama and South Carolina — have similar laws in place.
