Memphis, TN

Earth Day 2022

By WKNO
wknofm.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article40% of food grown or produced in Memphis is wasted. That’s a staggering percentage. There is good news though. We can reverse this trend! Earth Day on April 22 is the perfect time to commit to making a change. You might be surprised at how easy it is...

www.wknofm.org

NJ.com

City of Summit to host Earth Day Clean-Up

The City of Summit is hosting its annual Earth Day Clean-Up on Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to noon. The rain date is Sunday, April 3. The event is being organized by members of the Summit Environmental Commission. People of all ages and abilities are invited to volunteer to help beautify city parks and open spaces. Individuals may volunteer on the day of the event at Briant Park or Martin’s Brook Park.
SUMMIT, NJ
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Earth Day in Bradford Woods to highlight the quiet of nature

Despite the rush of the growing North Hills, there are some places where the quiet lull of nature rules. Such can be found at the Bradford Woods Reserve, which is hosting its annual Earth Day event on April 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The reserve is located in...
BRADFORD WOODS, PA
natureworldnews.com

The Hottest Rock Ever Discovered in the Earth’s Crust Confirmed

Thoughts concerning the hottest rock has now been declared as experts have finally made it official. Researchers claim that the hottest sandstone yet unearthed in the Earth 's foundation, was indeed extremely scorching. The Hottest Rock Ever Discovered. According to ScienceAlert, the stone, a fist-sized chunk of black glass, had...
ASTRONOMY
WWD

Astronaut Karen Nyberg Launches ‘Earth Views’ Fabric Line

When astronaut Karen Nyberg reached the top of the proverbial mountain, a philosophical question lingered in the air: Where does one go from here? For Nyberg, the panacea was to pursue projects of passion. As an astronaut, engineer and artist that spent nearly three decades in human spaceflight, it follows...
HOUSTON, TX
Astronomy.com

Fungi could make soil from asteroids and homes on Mars

Imagine a long-term, manned mission into space: Astronauts moving about in artificial gravity, conducting research and sending signals back to Earth while they probe farther away. Maybe they land on the Moon or Mars, or perhaps they sail past countless planets, stars and asteroids. When the astronauts get hungry, there’s freeze-dried food, of course — but carrying enough to feed an entire crew for multiple years would take up a lot of space. Some missions have had success growing plants in water, a method called hydroponics, but that requires a continuous resupply of nutrients from Earth.
ASTRONOMY

