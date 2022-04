The system that brought measurable and welcome rain, snow and strong winds to the region still influences us today. The wraparound portion keeps clouds around especially east of I-135 through the overnight. This system will gradually slide away allowing winds to weaken further. Scattered rain showers are possible this evening and the first half of the overnight farther east. There is enough colder air available to change rain over to snow in a heavier shower. As temps cool tonight, we will see a shift away from rain to light snow but any accumulations will be light and on the eastern edge of our viewing area.

WICHITA, KS ・ 28 DAYS AGO