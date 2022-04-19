ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

What will security look like on Beale Street for tonight’s game?

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What will the safety plan for Beale Street look like tonight for the Grizzlies’ Game 2 of the playoffs?

That is the question we have asked both the Downtown Memphis Commission and the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Thousands are expected to be on Beale tonight before and after tonight’s Memphis Grizzlies playoff game at the FedExForum.

Over the weekend, security measures and presence increased on Beale a week after a deadly shooting on the iconic street and we saw the return of Beale Street Bucks.

That security also remains on Beale for an extended amount of time from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Workers on Beale Street we spoke to said they would be shocked if anything popped off on Beale tonight

“I would be shocked for it not to be safe down here,” said Dennis Flanagan, Silky O’Sullivans.

There are also those who won’t be in the Grindhouse tonight. Those fans will more than likely be at the bars and restaurants on Beale.

FOX13′s Jeremy Pierre has reached out to both the Downtown Memphis Commission and MPD.

The Downtown Memphis Commission said in a statement:

We are operating under our regular, non-weekend, safety protocols tonight and look forward to a great night and a big win for the Grizzlies!

This does not include the Beale Street Bucks.

Flanagan said he’s confident Memphis Police will be prepared to protect.

“Loaded for bear,” he said. “That means whatever comes they will be ready for it.”

A spokesperson with MPD said:

We are continuously working with our partners with the Downtown Memphis Commission to ensure safety. As always when there are special events, there will be additional officers and supervisors in place to ensure coverage in the focused areas of the entertainment district.

