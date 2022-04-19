ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Wildlife agency turning invasive water hyacinth into organic fertilizer

By WGCU
wlrn.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight now there is a box-shaped, metal thing sliding along the surface of Lake Okeechobee. It’s called a boat, but it resembles an aluminum scooper that doesn’t look like it should float. It moves with paddlewheels and sports a pitchfork. The machine’s purpose is to rid the...

www.wlrn.org

Related
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
Fox News

Volunteer at Texas wildlife refuge spots 20 baby alligators

Alligators are much less threatening when they're still babies. A worker at a Texas wildlife refuge snapped a photo of 20 baby alligators sitting in the tall grass near a river's edge. Despite their young age, officials still recommended that people keep their distance, as the mother was likely somewhere close by.
TEXAS STATE
Bangor Daily News

This tiny carnivore could be the key to tracking the populations of nearly a dozen Maine species

If you want to learn about the health of wild animals in the forests of Maine, pay attention to what’s going on with the American marten. Research at the University of Maine led by Alessio Mortelliti, an associate professor in UMaine’s department of wildlife, fisheries and conservation biology, found that studying marten can tell scientists a great deal about 11 other mammals living in the state.
MAINE STATE
Phys.org

Invasive ants hit Texas hard—now a killer fungus is coming for them

When crazy ants roll into new parts of Texas, the invasive species wipe out local insects and lizards, drive away birds, and even blind baby rabbits by spewing acid in their eyes. Scientists at the University of Texas at Austin now have good news: a naturally occurring fungus-like pathogen can...
TEXAS STATE
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Good News Network

Opium Production Ceases as Communities in Mexico’s Golden Triangle Turn to Forestry

An area famous for cropping narcotics and cannabis has changed its moniker from the Golden Triangle of Opium to the Golden Triangle of Sustainable Forestry. It’s a shift four decades in the making, as the residents of four communities in the hilly, forested northern part of the state of Durango decided they wanted to secure a more sustainable future for themselves.
AGRICULTURE
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
richmondobserver

Mudpuppy and hellbender sightings requested by wildlife agency

RALEIGH — As opening day of Hatchery Supported Trout Waters approaches (April 2), wildlife biologists at the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission are asking the public, particularly anglers, to report sightings of mudpuppies and hellbenders to the agency. Both species of aquatic salamanders are found in western North Carolina. These...
94.5 PST

Snake-Like ‘Jumping Worms’ Are Headed For New Jersey

It sounds like the plot from a bad horror movie, but it is real life. An invasive species of jumping worms from Asia have been reported in Massachusetts and Minnesota and are listed as a "species of concern" in several states including New York. It's just a matter of time...
WGN TV

Best fertilizer for vegetable gardens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you look across the fence and envy your neighbor’s lush, productive vegetable garden, take heart: it’s all in the fertilizer. Fertilizer makes the difference between ho-hum gardens that eke out a tomato or two and lush, overflowing bushels of produce. The best fertilizer for vegetable gardens can fill your baskets to bursting.
The Guardian

Plant sunflowers and lavender to save garden species, says RSPB

Plant sunflowers and lavender in your garden this spring to reverse the decline of previously common garden species, the RSPB has urged the British public. The bird charity has launched a “nature on your doorstep” campaign to highlight that UK gardens and balconies combined cover 4,000sq km, an area more than twice the size of Greater London. Together these connected habitats could help reverse the fortunes of species including starlings, bumblebees and hedgehogs.
The Independent

Monarch butterflies increasingly plagued by debilitating parasite, scientists say

Monarch butterflies, which are among the most iconic insects in North America, are increasingly plagued by a debilitating parasite, according to a new study.The research, published recently in the Journal of Animal Ecology, found they are being increasingly affected by the protozoan parasite Ophryocystis elektrosirrha, or OE.Scientists, including those from the Emory University in the US, analysed 50 years of data on the butterflies and found that the OE infection rate has increased from less than 1 per cent of the eastern monarch population in 1968 to as much as 10 per cent today.“We’re seeing a significant change in...
