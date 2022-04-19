ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

This isn't Glamour Shots: A new selfie portrait studio opened in Northwoods Mall

By Leslie Renken, Journal Star
 2 days ago

PEORIA – A Peoria couple has brought a new type of portrait studio to the mall.

LaToya and Johnny Jorden opened It’s a Vibe Selfie Studio at Northwoods Mall on April 1. The studio has 16 booths and 25 different backgrounds.

“You come in, you get a ring light, you get a Bluetooth clicker for your phone. And then you get an hour of unlimited access to all the backdrops and photo booths. It’s like a self-serve photo shoot, with lighting,” Johnny Jorden said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AMxLR_0fDKqog100

It’s a great resource not only for amateur photographers, but also for professionals.

“It’s an opportunity for photographers that don’t have studios,” he said. “They can come and use ours with their clients, as well as content creators, which is starting to be a really big thing. We’ve had people come in and make TikTok videos and do brand ambassador photo shoots for other people's clothing. We even had a guy that’s scheduled to come in and do a music video next week.”

Jorden and his wife both left their full-time jobs – as a union electrician and a nurse, respectively – to become entrepreneurs. The couple also owns Premier Events and Rentals, which provides fixtures, furniture and props for parties – but It’s a Vibe is their first brick and mortar business.

'Wanted to do something that was unique to us'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mptMD_0fDKqog100

The Jordens were first introduced to the concept of the selfie studio when visiting larger cities.

“There are franchises out there, and we kind of thought about taking that route, but then we wanted to do something that was unique to us," Johnny Jorden said.

Being independent has allowed them to work with local artists to create murals and incorporate themes from the community. Being independent also would allow them to turn their business into a franchise in the future – something they hope to do.

The pair signed a lease in January for a space on the lower level of the mall formerly occupied by Justice clothing store and spent several months renovating it, mostly by themselves. They built partitions along two walls of the shop and decorated each little room with a different theme. Backdrops range from flat designs to detailed rooms with furniture and props.

“Some of them are simple, abstract things; some will take you to different places, like outer space, and that’s an airplane scene,” Jorden said while leading a tour around the room. “We pull all these from art, culture, what’s trending, things like that.”

From a Slinky room to a 360-degree booth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jmx0m_0fDKqog100

Each of the couple’s four children helped design a room.

“My daughter actually came up with this one – it’s the Slinky room,” Jorden said while standing next to a room with colorful Slinkies hanging from ceiling to floor. “I have a 14-year-old and a 12-year-old and they love anime drawings, so they came up with the anime room. The youngest one, he wanted a basketball room.”

The basketball hoop hangs at the perfect height for a 5-year-old.

“People get in here and they kind of make the pictures look like they are dunking,” said Jorden.

Two of the backdrops were created by local artists. Rue Taylor Norton created a mural with the words “Peoria Vibes” in swirling graffiti-style lettering, and Kevin Bradford painted a girl shooting a selfie on the back wall of the space. And there’s also a 360-degree booth, a circular platform fitted with a tripod that swivels all the way around.

“You put your phone on there and it adjusts to different heights, and you spin it around and it takes a video going around. We actually rent these for weddings," he said.

It’s been fun to watch how customers use the backdrops, Jorden said.

“Some people are really creative. One of the rooms I didn’t expect to take off as much was this one,” he said, standing beside a laundry room complete with a washing machine and a rolling laundry basket. “But people get really good photos in this. Like we had a 14-year-old girl sitting in the basket, so that’s cool.”

What's next

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0slKC5_0fDKqog100

The Jordens have many plans for the future. The storeroom will soon become a party space, and eventually they hope to have vendors to recommend for providing food and drinks. They may even host events, like candle pours.

In an effort to keep people coming back, some booths will get changed out every few months. One room was recently decorated with a spring theme, and in the back a scene to celebrate recent graduates is in the works.

It’s a Vibe is open during mall hours, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m on Sunday. A one-hour photo session costs $25 for adults, $15 for kids ages 2-17, and is free for children under 2. For more information, visit itsavibepeoria.com .

Leslie Renken can be reached at 309-370-5087 or lrenken@pjstar.com. Follow her on Facebook.com/leslie.renken.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: This isn't Glamour Shots: A new selfie portrait studio opened in Northwoods Mall

