Abraham Lincoln reenactor, former Illinois teacher pleads guilty to child pornography

By Jim Hagerty, Journal Standard
 2 days ago
FREEPORT — Former Freeport High School teacher and renowned Abraham Lincoln reenactor George Buss has pleaded guilty to child pornography and patronizing a prostitute.

Buss entered the plea Thursday in a case that saw dozens of continuances and several rescheduled trial dates.

Buss, 64, was arrested by Freeport Police on Aug. 28, 2020, at his home after a six-month investigation. He remains free on bond.

Buss initially waived the formal reading of his complaint during his first preliminary hearing, and the case was set for a December 2020 jury trial.

A series of defense motions filed by defense attorney Anthony Pleska followed, pushing the trial back to Oct. 4, 2021. That date was later stricken. A March 28, 2022, bench trial was set and then rescheduled.

An April 18 trial was canceled after Buss pleaded guilty. Sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m., June 1, in Courtroom 4. Peska declined comment.

According to court records, Buss was in possession of a video of children engaged in sex acts.

A former Freeport High School teacher, he served as Freeport School District's AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) director for 10 years. He retired in 2018. He is also a past vice president of the local teachers union.

Since 1986, the 6-foot-5-inch Buss portrayed Abraham Lincoln all over the United States and was the official Lincoln reenactor for the annual reading of the Gettysburg Address at the Gettysburg National Military Park.

