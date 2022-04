Police in New York on Wednesday arrested the suspected gunman who opened fire in a subway car Tuesday morning after filling it with noxious smoke, Trevor Noah said on Wednesday's Daily Show. "First of all, thank God nobody died in this attack," he said. And then he lauded New Yorkers for banding together to help, from treating injured victims to hunting down the suspect. "New York is the best worst city in the world," Noah explained.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO