Bristol County, MA

Strong winds knock out power, topple trees

By Melanie DaSilva
 2 days ago

(WPRI) — It’s a wet and windy start to Tuesday with gusty winds expected to last through the day.

A Wind Advisory has been canceled for the south coasts of Rhode Island and Bristol County, Massachusetts.

As of 10 a.m., about 1,000 National Grid customers in Rhode Island are without power. In Massachusetts, more than 2,500 Eversource customers are without power, mostly out on Cape Cod.

Due to the wind, many trees and wires were reported down across Southern New England throughout the morning.

All Block Island Ferries are canceled on Tuesday due to “adverse sea conditions.” Some flights were also delayed at Rhode Island T.F. Green and Boston Logan international airports.

The heavy rain has ended, with rainfall amounts averaging between 1 to 2 inches. In Smithfield, more than 2 inches of rain fell.

Weather Alert: Rain and Wind Ease, Sun Returns This Afternoon
