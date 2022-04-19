ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Milford robotics team in need of assistance prior to heading to World Championships

By Ellie Stamp
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i99YT_0fDKp8qf00

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford teens who are part of the Milford MOJO FIRST Robotics team earned their spot to compete in the World Championship for the FIRST Robotics Competition but only if they can afford to attend.

Former robotics and coding club members at Orchard Hills Elementary School in Milford evolved into a thriving team of successful high school students. The students are now members of the Milford MOJO FIRST Robotics team.

Parent coordinators of the Milford Mojo FIRST Robotics Team, Loriann and Kris Seluga, are working to ensure that the students are able to participate at the FIRST Robotics Competition World Championships by asking for help from the people of Milford. The World Championships will be held on April 20 and 23 in Houston Texas.

The expenses for the trip will be significant as the cost of flights are between $7,000 to $12,000 and estimated hotel lodging costs will be around $5000, according to team officials.

“We are bringing our story to the community in the hope the generosity of Milford residents will help us make this opportunity a reality for our students,” said Loriann Seluga.

The FIRST Robotics Competition allows students to design, build and place their robot into a competition.

Organizations willing to donate to the robotics team can click here and the GoFundMe page for the robotics team can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

