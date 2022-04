PALM COAST — Springtime at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park is when this gem shines brightest. Right about now the formal rose garden of a dozen varieties of roses should be chock-a-block with blooms. Bromeliads, camellias, annuals and more are ready to greet the visitor. But the real stars of this botanical show are the handsome, massive and stately live oaks, festooned with resurrection ferns, grandfather trees that no doubt have graced this coastal hammock for more than a hundred years and fashioned a forested cathedral.

PALM COAST, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO