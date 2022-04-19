ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Mercedes-Benz Unveils Its New Electric EQS SUV Built in the U.S.

By Michael Wayland, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercedes-Benz on Tuesday took the wraps off its new EQS SUV, its first fully electric SUV built domestically for the U.S. market. The vehicle is the sibling of the EQS sedan, released last year, but with seating for up to seven people and a taller, bubblier stance. The SUV...

