Lawrence County reports 18 new COVID cases; Pennsylvania cases surge 29.7%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
Ellwood City Ledger
Ellwood City Ledger
 2 days ago
New coronavirus cases leaped in Pennsylvania in the week ending Sunday, rising 29.7% as 8,345 cases were reported. The previous week had 6,435 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Pennsylvania ranked 23rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 10% from the week before, with 225,931 cases reported. With 3.85% of the country's population, Pennsylvania had 3.69% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 31 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Lawrence County reported 18 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 17 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 18,961 cases and 414 deaths.

Beaver County reported 68 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 52 cases and five deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 40,210 cases and 739 deaths.

Within Pennsylvania, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Bradford County with 267 cases per 100,000 per week; Susquehanna County with 149; and Tioga County with 123. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Philadelphia County, with 1,262 cases; Allegheny County, with 1,072 cases; and Montgomery County, with 813. Weekly case counts rose in 48 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Allegheny, Montgomery and Bucks counties.

Pennsylvania ranked 13th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 84.5% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.3%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Pennsylvania reported administering another 91,966 vaccine doses, including 26,753 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 101,833 vaccine doses, including 30,234 first doses. In all, Pennsylvania reported it has administered 22,574,931 total doses.

Across Pennsylvania, cases fell in 16 counties, with the best declines in Erie County, with 90 cases from 125 a week earlier; in Adams County, with 45 cases from 67; and in Pike County, with 59 cases from 81.

In Pennsylvania, 64 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 111 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,797,607 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 44,488 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 80,632,301 people have tested positive and 988,618 people have died.

Pennsylvania's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, April 17.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 2,867
  • The week before that: 2,773
  • Four weeks ago: 2,900

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 38,545
  • The week before that: 37,371
  • Four weeks ago: 41,914

Hospitals in 22 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 15 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 32 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

