Honea Path, SC

How a leap of faith led new BHP girls basketball coach Zip Scott back to her alma mater

By Joshua Miller, Anderson Independent Mail
The Anderson Independent-Mail
 2 days ago
HONEA PATH — Six years ago, Zipporah "Zip" Scott graduated from Belton-Honea Path as the school's all-time leading scorer with 2,846 points.

Today, Scott is the new BHP girls basketball coach after serving as an assistant coach for the past two seasons, one with the junior varsity and one with the varsity.

The journey back to her alma mater wasn’t carved out on a straightforward path. Scott, who had plans of working in physical therapy, took a leap of faith to do what she truly loved.

A couple of years ago, Scott took her niece to BHP basketball tryouts, and her love for the game couldn’t keep her away. She went back for the practices, and when then-girls coach Eric Vallecillo offered her an opportunity to assist coaching the junior varsity team, Scott took the leap.

“That's just something I wanted to be around and something that I wanted to do,” Scott said about becoming a coach. “I wanted to impact those girls and really show them what I knew. And it's kind of crazy because Coach V would ask me, ‘Hey, Zip, you know, (if) you want to just come help out with JV,’ and I'm like, sure … knowing that it can't pay my bills.

“But I took that step of faith and I quit my job at the hospital (as a rehabilitation therapy tech), just to do something that I love. And looking back on it now, you know, I'm grateful for the opportunity he gave me and just glad I took that leap of faith. Because in the end, I just feel like God, he puts you in places, you know. He will push you through things for a better purpose, and I'm just grateful for it.”

At 24 years young, Scott is a head coach just two years removed from her four-year playing career at UNC Asheville, where she made 91 starts for the Bulldogs.

Scott knows she put in the work to be here but is modest about it all. She hates being in the spotlight. A lot of credit was given to Vallecillo, who retired this year, for his guidance and support that helped prepare her for this moment.

"What I loved about her, she always did things the right way," Vallecillo said of Scott. "Not only was she a great basketball player, she was great student. She's young, she's a female. She's a Black female. So, you know, you put all that in combination with with accolades that she's had, she's the perfect candidate to coach girls basketball here.

"Those young girls look up to her. They look up to her and say, 'Maybe I could do the same thing so when she talks to me. I'm going to listen because she's been there, done that.' (Scott) has excellent rapport with the players, is highly encouraging, highly supportive and loves them, cares for them. So (she's) not just about wins and losses."

Scott is confident in her basketball knowledge but anticipates challenges of being a young head coach. She does see some advantages though, including a perspective not many other head coaches have.

“Being so young, I think that has helped me so far, especially these past few years,” Scott said. “(I) kind of understand the struggles that they go through. ... So being fresh out of college, learning some of those things and just being able to feed it to those girls. Definitely, I believe being young comes with a lot of benefits.”

As head coach, Scott wants to build the program with the top priority being "winning seasons." That's just on the court; her ultimate objective is for her players to feel accomplished in something.

She thrives on instilling confidence in her players and has an infectious energy to help bring it out of them. Her liveliness will surely be noticed on the sidelines.

“I'm just very energetic,” Scott said. “(I) just really try to get the girls riled up and going. I like the loud gym. I'm all about defense. To me, defense wins games, so I'm going to expect my team to buy into that. But (I’m) definitely just energetic, pushing my girls to a limit that they thought they never would have reached.

“And then, I'm also a coach that really likes to build confidence in players and the team. To see someone that may not believe it for themselves (and) for me to put that confidence in them just because I see that potential that they may have, that's just something about me. It kind of makes me who I am.”

Joshua Miller covers high school sports for The Anderson Independent-Mail. Have questions, story ideas, scores and stats involving high school athletics? Send them to his email at jdmiller@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter: @NameIsJoshua

