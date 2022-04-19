ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IA

Knoxville City Council Approves Grant Application for E. Main Street Project

By Scott Dailey
kniakrls.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Knoxville City Council met in a regular session on Monday. The council approved tax abatement applications for single-family dwellings at 1406 Deer Run Drive...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ocean City Today

Ocean City events, grants approved

Ocean City Council members approved several upcoming events and grant applications in a fell swoop at a meeting Monday. An ecumenical sunrise worship service held annually to celebrate Easter Sunday is tentatively scheduled for 6 a.m., April 17, on the beach and Boardwalk at North Division Street. Council members approved...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Warren Times Observer

Relocation of manholes approved by City Council

A roundabout at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Market Street wasn’t directly on the agenda. An agreement with PennDOT, though, to relocate a couple manhole covers was. Department of Public Works Director Mike Holtz said the agreement would result in the city providing the labor and the state...
WARREN, PA
The Daily Telegram

Tecumseh City Council OKs grant applications for watercraft launch, bridge repairs

TECUMSEH — Applications for state funding for a canoe and kayak launch and bridge improvements were approved Monday by the Tecumseh City Council. The city council approved a parks and recreation grant application to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund for an Americans with Disabilities Act compliant watercraft launch for Globe Mill Pond. The council also passed a resolution authorizing they city’s applications to the Michigan Department of Transportation local bridge program and committed to increasing the local match above the 5% minimum.
TECUMSEH, MI
Niles Daily Star

Cass County approves grant applications for TK Lawless Park improvements

CASSOPOLIS — A popular county park is one step closer to upgrading its facilities. The Cass County Board of Commissioners on Mar. 17 approved two grant applications for renovations to Dr. T.K. Lawless International Dark Sky Park in Vandalia. If approved, the grants will fund about $728,000 of the $1.5 million dollar project through Michigan’s Land and Water Conservation fund, as well as the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. In the resolutions, the county has pledged the remaining funds for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
CASS COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Knoxville, IA
Government
Arkansas Outside

Little Rock Board of Directors Approves $1.5 Million for Kanis Park

I was saddened when the widening of the I-630 bridge over Rodney Parham Road destroyed the heavily-used basketball court under the overpass. The Arkansas Department of Transporation had explained at the time that the replacement of the basketball courts was not in their scope of work and local residents worried that the courts might never return. This is wonderful news. I am also looking forward to the work on the Tri-Creek Greenway moving forward.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KCCI.com

Mistake forces closure of two Downtown Des Moines bridges

DES MOINES, Iowa — There was supposed to be one lane of traffic in each direction during construction on the multi-million dollar Second Avenue bridge project over the Des Moines River and Birdland Drive. A construction mistake on the Birdland Drive bridge forced both bridges to close. It also...
DES MOINES, IA
The Sanford Herald

Commissioners OK design for multi-sports complex

The Lee County commissioners gave the nod Monday night to a design for the multi-sports complex to be built at Broadway Road and U.S. 421 Bypass. The Durham-based firm of McAdams Design, Planning and Engineering presented three conceptual drawings for the complex, according to County Manager John Crumpton. The designers...
LEE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#E Main Street Project#Community Development
KCRG.com

Jesup will not sell part of historic road to developer

JESUP, Iowa (KCRG) - The stretch of South Street between 6th and 7th Streets will remain the property of the city. Monday night, city council members decided not to put forth a motion to vacate, or get rid of, the street. Vacating the street became an issue because developer Jason...
JESUP, IA
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Xcel Energy shows off newly remodeled Plainview Service Center

PLAINVIEW — Xcel Energy is celebrating the completion of a recent renovation to its Plainview Service Center  — a project several years and $6 million in the making that the company says will create a safer and more efficient facility to better serve its Plainview-area customers. Xcel team members, Plainview Chamber of Commerce ambassadors and civic leaders...
PLAINVIEW, TX
WCJB

West End Golf Course property faces land use changes, once again

JONESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The saying ‘if at first you don’t succeed, try try again’ applies for the developer attempting, once again, to change the west end golf course property’s land use.  . The 75-acre property sitting on West Newberry road is currently zoned as recreational,...
JONESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTOK-TV

Skate park coming to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The skating community will no longer have to skate in the streets or on private property as city leaders are making advancements to build a skate park in Meridian. Ben Arthur Park on 14th Street is looking to be the potential home for the skate park...
MERIDIAN, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy