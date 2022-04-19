Knoxville City Council Approves Grant Application for E. Main Street Project

I was saddened when the widening of the I-630 bridge over Rodney Parham Road destroyed the heavily-used basketball court under the overpass. The Arkansas Department of Transporation had explained at the time that the replacement of the basketball courts was not in their scope of work and local residents worried that the courts might never return. This is wonderful news. I am also looking forward to the work on the Tri-Creek Greenway moving forward.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO