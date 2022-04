A major change is coming to Kubernetes, the open-source project at the heart of many modern cloud deployments: a breakup, of sorts, with its legacy Docker container runtime. Built-in dockershim support for the Docker Engine runtime will be removed from the upcoming new release of Kubernetes, version 1.24, which was supposed to arrive this week but now has May 3 as a scheduled release date. The change requires users who want to be running the latest version of the container-orchestration system to shift to another runtime that’s compatible with Kubernetes’ Container Runtime Interface (CRI) if they haven’t already, or to use dockershim’s external replacement, known as cri-dockerd.

