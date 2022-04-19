ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

Flood Warning issued for Hunterdon, Somerset by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 03:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Perkins BLIZZARD TO IMPACT NORTHEAST WYOMING TO NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will bring heavy snow accumulations and very strong winds this weekend to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the northern Black Hills. Heavy snow of 10 to 18 inches is expected across northeast Wyoming, along with northwest wind gusts over 65 mph. Heavy snow and wind gusts to 75 mph are expected across northwest South Dakota. This will result in white out conditions across these areas and the northern Foothills. The northern Black Hills will see significant snowfall of up 20 inches with locally higher amounts, but winds will be weaker than across the surrounding plains. BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Perkins County. * WHEN...From midnight Friday night to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
PERKINS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 3 AM MDT SUNDAY PRYOR AND NORTHERN BIGHORN MOUNTAINS * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 3 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Custer, Powder River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Custer; Powder River BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 3 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Custer and Powder River. * WHEN...From Midnight Friday Night to 3 AM MDT Sunday. Rain changing to snow after midnight Friday night, becoming all snow before 6 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening by 6 AM MDT Saturday.
CUSTER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 15:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 312 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Fort Scott, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nevada... Walker Moundville... Richards Milo... Deerfield This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 80 and 97. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
VERNON COUNTY, MO
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Nor’easter could hit N.J. with heavy rain after freezing temps

After showers fell over parts of New Jersey on Saturday evening, the state saw a dip in temperatures which could make way for a stronger storm. As the Easter weekend winds down, forecasters say a coastal storm could still shift into a strong nor’easter late Monday or early Tuesday, bringing heavy rain to the Garden State and potential snow and ice to parts of Pennsylvania, New York State and northern New England.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bighorn Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Canyon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY BIGHORN CANYON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches. Winds gusting to 40 mph expected will creat blowing snow and reduced visibility. * WHERE...Bighorn Canyon. * WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to limited visibility and slushy roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cedar by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 15:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cedar A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR CEDAR AND SOUTHEASTERN VERNON COUNTIES At 307 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Sheldon, or 12 miles south of El Dorado Springs, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stockton Lake... Stockton State Park Stockton... Montevallo Jerico Springs... Umber View Heights Bearcreek... Olympia Caplinger Mills... Filley Wagoner... Arnica HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Beartooth Foothills, Red Lodge Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY RED LODGE AND BEARTOOTH FOOTHILLS * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Red Lodge Foothills. * WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 6 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Northeast Johnson County and Southeast Johnson County. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on Interstates 25 and 90.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Black Hills, Northern Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Northern Black Hills BLIZZARD TO IMPACT NORTHEAST WYOMING TO NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will bring heavy snow accumulations and very strong winds this weekend to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the northern Black Hills. Heavy snow of 10 to 18 inches is expected across northeast Wyoming, along with northwest wind gusts over 65 mph. Heavy snow and wind gusts to 75 mph are expected across northwest South Dakota. This will result in white out conditions across these areas and the northern Foothills. The northern Black Hills will see significant snowfall of up 20 inches with locally higher amounts, but winds will be weaker than across the surrounding plains. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 14 to 20 inches, with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills north of Deerfield Reservoir. * WHEN...From midnight Friday night to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Southern Big Horn, Southern Rosebud by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Southern Big Horn; Southern Rosebud BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...In Montana, Southern Big Horn and Southern Rosebud. In Wyoming, Sheridan Foothills. * WHEN...From Midnight Friday Night to 9 PM MDT Saturday. Rain changing to snow after midnight Friday night, becoming all snow before 6 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening.
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southern Valley, Daniels, Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Garfield; Western Roosevelt WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Central and Southern Valley, Daniels, Western Roosevelt and Garfield Counties. * WHEN...From midnight Friday night to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility will be reduced to less than one mile from time to time .
DANIELS COUNTY, MT

