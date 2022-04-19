Flood Warning issued for Hunterdon, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Southern Big Horn; Southern Rosebud BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...In Montana, Southern Big Horn and Southern Rosebud. In Wyoming, Sheridan Foothills. * WHEN...From Midnight Friday Night to 9 PM MDT Saturday. Rain changing to snow after midnight Friday night, becoming all snow before 6 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening.
