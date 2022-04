It’s all about spoiling the New York Rangers even for just a night for the New York Islanders, who host Igor Shesterkin and company at UBS Arena tonight. The Rangers are on a tear but are trailing the Islanders in their regular-season series, 2-1. Will the Rangers even that up? Or will the Islanders stop their two-game losing skid at the expense of their rivals? With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NHL odds series, which includes our Rangers-Islanders prediction, odds, and pick we have laid out below.

ELMONT, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO