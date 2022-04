There’s some good news and some bad news for the Red Sox on the injury front ahead of Thursday’s rubber match with the Toronto Blue Jays. It appears Boston has avoided any sort of long-term issue with Trevor Story, who was hit in the head with a pitch during the Sox’s loss to the Jays on Wednesday night. He stayed in the game and is right back in the lineup Thursday, leading off for the first time in his brief Boston career.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO