U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson raised nearly $6 million for his reelection campaign this year and has more than twice as much cash on hand than his top Democratic challengers. Quarterly finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commissions show Johnson raised just more than $5.9 million between Jan. 1 and March 31. The two-term senator spent just more than $4.8 million during that span and had nearly $3.6 million cash on hand at the end of March.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO