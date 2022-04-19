Jackknifed tractor-trailer crash on Mass Pike in Otis
OTIS, Mass. (WWLP) – After a crash involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer, there are lane closures in both directions on the I-90 (Mass Pike) in Otis.
22News crews were in the area and saw just one lane operating both east and westbound as emergency crews worked to clear the accident.
No timetable has been set for when the highway might reopen. 22News will update this story as more information becomes available.
