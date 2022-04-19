ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otis, MA

Jackknifed tractor-trailer crash on Mass Pike in Otis

By Kayleigh Thomas
 2 days ago

OTIS, Mass. (WWLP) – After a crash involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer, there are lane closures in both directions on the I-90 (Mass Pike) in Otis.

22News crews were in the area and saw just one lane operating both east and westbound as emergency crews worked to clear the accident.

No timetable has been set for when the highway might reopen. 22News will update this story as more information becomes available.

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

