Jose Mourinho has his say on catching Juventus in race for top four

By Martin U
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAS Roma manager, Jose Mourinho has admitted it would be hard for them to catch Juventus. The Bianconeri are currently 4th on the league table, but Roma has been in form in this new year and they could catch them if Juve...

www.yardbarker.com

The US Sun

Liverpool fans sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in support of Cristiano Ronaldo after tragic death of Man Utd’s stars son

MANCHESTER UNITED and Liverpool fans have shown their support for Cristiano Ronaldo with a minute's applause after the tragic death of his baby son. The Portugal legend, 37, and partner Georgina Rodriguez shared their heartbreak on Monday night after their newborn son passed away. Ronaldo was understandably left out of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi faces a new PSG blow with the club 'set to offload compatriots Angel di Maria, Mauro Icardi and Leandro Paredes this summer'... meaning he will be the only Argentinian remaining at the Parc des Princes next season

Lionel Messi is likely to be the last Argentinian standing at Paris Saint-Germain next season, with reports suggesting Angel di Maria, Mauro Icardi and Leandro Paredes are all set to leave the club this summer. Messi has endured one of his least successful campaigns for a number of years with...
SOCCER
Jose Mourinho
BBC

'Family is more important than everything' - Ronaldo to miss Anfield game

Manchester United have confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature in tonight's match against Liverpool at Anfield after the death of his baby boy. Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the death of their son on Monday, saying it is the "greatest pain that any parents can feel". The statement from...
SOCCER
Juventus F.C.
A.S. Roma F.C.
Europe
Champions League
The US Sun

Chelsea contacted over Loftus-Cheek by Lazio as former boss Sarri wants him to replace Man Utd target Milinkovic-Savic

RUBEN LOFTUS-CHEEK could be a step closer to replacing Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic at Lazio. The Italians have reportedly opened talks with Chelsea over Loftus-Cheek as ex-Blues' boss Maurizio Sarri wants to reunite with the England midfielder. Lazio are resigned to losing £60million-rated Serbia superstar Milinkovic-Savic as Euro giants...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. AC Milan prediction: Coppa Italia live stream, TV channel, watch Derby della Madonnina online

It all comes down to Tuesday in the Coppa Italia semifinal between AC Milan and Inter Milan. After the goalless first leg, the two sides face each other again over one month later. This promises to be a tense second-leg showdown, full of emotions at San Siro with both teams determined to one-up their bitter rival to reach the final. The winner of the Derby della Madonnina will play against the winner of the second semifinal between Juventus and Fiorentina (1-0 for Juventus in the first leg in Florence) which will take place this Wednesday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. It's important to note that this is the last version of the Coppa Italia with the away-goal rule still active, unlike other competitions such as the UEFA Champions League that chose to abolish away goals starting this season. Inter Milan are the designated home team, which could give the away-goal edge to AC Milan if they manage to get a draw while also scoring.
UEFA
FOX Sports

Juventus beats Fiorentina to advance to Italian Cup final

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Federico Bernardeschi scored against his former club as Juventus beat Fiorentina 2-0 on Wednesday to set up an Italian Cup final against Inter Milan. After Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartłomiej Drągowski failed to intercept a cross, Bernardeschi controlled the ball with his chest then volleyed in shortly after the half-hour mark.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Juventus 2-0 Fiorentina: Federico Bernardeschi and Danilo strikes hand Massimiliano Allegri's men a 3-0 aggregate win to set up Coppa Italia final against Inter Milan

Juventus set up a Coppa Italia final showdown with Inter Milan after goals from Federico Bernardeschi and Danilo earned them a 2-0 win in the second leg of their semi-final against Fiorentina on Wednesday, sealing a 3-0 aggregate success. Having snatched a fortunate victory in the first leg in Florence...
UEFA
The US Sun

Man Utd want Ten Hag unveiled before next game EXCLUSIVE, TWO leading scouts LEAVE club, Ronaldo RETURNS – latest

MANCHESTER UNITED want Erik Ten Hag announced before their next home game to appease a massive protest from fans, SunSport can reveal. United players are understood to have been told Ten Hag has got the job, according to Neil Custis, but the announcement has been delayed because Ajax are still in an Eredivisie fight with PSV with five games to go.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Mourinho returns to Inter looking to derail title bid

April 21 (Reuters) - AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho returns to the scene of his greatest achievement in management on Saturday as he looks to derail Inter Milan's Serie A title charge. Mourinho has won many trophies with Europe's biggest clubs but he will forever be remembered by Inter Milan...
SOCCER

