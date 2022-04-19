ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Atletico Madrid looking to sign Arsenal defender in summer

By Andrew Walker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtletico Madrid is reportedly interested in signing a new centre-back this summer and could turn their attention to on-loan Arsenal defender William Saliba. That’s according to a recent report from French outlet L’Equipe, who claims Diego Simeone is a big admirer of the young French defender. Although...

