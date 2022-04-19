ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

All road closures in the Capital Region

By Michael O'Brien
 2 days ago

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – New York State was hit with a snowstorm that has caused a lot of traffic issues throughout the Capital Region. Below is a list of all road closures in the Capital Region, this list will be updated throughout the day.

Power Outages in the Capital Region, North County

Schenectady County

Albany County

Greene County

Warren County

Saratoga County

Montgomery County

  • Spring Street – Town of Minden
  • Happy Hollow Road by Old Fort Plain Road – Town of Minden
  • Ingersol Road from State Highway 30A to State Highway 5s – Town of Glen
  • State Highway 334 from Matin Road to Commons Road – Town of Mohawk
  • Hickory Hill Road from Gunnerson Road to Reservoir Road – Town of Mohawk
  • Burrell Road from Suits Road to Baum Road – Town of St. Johnsville
  • Plantz Road from Albany Bush Road to County Line – Town of Mohawk

If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to news@news10.com . For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.

