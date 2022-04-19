All road closures in the Capital Region
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – New York State was hit with a snowstorm that has caused a lot of traffic issues throughout the Capital Region. Below is a list of all road closures in the Capital Region, this list will be updated throughout the day.Power Outages in the Capital Region, North County
Schenectady County
- All lanes closed on Sacandaga Road in Glenville
- All lanes closed on NY 7 in Rotterdam
- All lanes closed on Balltown Road in Niskayuna
Albany County
- All lanes closed on NY 423 in Stillwater
- Maple Ave is closed in Bethlehem after a crash
- Downed trees close Church Road in Guilderland
Greene County
Warren County
Saratoga County
Montgomery County
- Spring Street – Town of Minden
- Happy Hollow Road by Old Fort Plain Road – Town of Minden
- Ingersol Road from State Highway 30A to State Highway 5s – Town of Glen
- State Highway 334 from Matin Road to Commons Road – Town of Mohawk
- Hickory Hill Road from Gunnerson Road to Reservoir Road – Town of Mohawk
- Burrell Road from Suits Road to Baum Road – Town of St. Johnsville
- Plantz Road from Albany Bush Road to County Line – Town of Mohawk
If you have any photos or videos of the incident, you can email them to news@news10.com . For more traffic news go to our traffic page on NEWS10.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0