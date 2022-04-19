ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Poll: Mass. residents concerned about climate change, but more worried about health care, education and jobs

By Barbara Moran
WBUR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassachusetts residents are concerned about the impacts of climate change, with majorities saying that climate impacts like heat waves, coastal flooding and more powerful storms are already or very likely to hit the state in the next five years. But fewer than half of residents list climate change as...

www.wbur.org

WBUR

Mass. legislators debate whether to fund addiction programs that lock people up

Massachusetts lawmakers are debating whether to continue supporting programs that put people inside jails and prisons for addiction treatment. Both Gov. Charlie Baker and the House leadership have proposed setting aside roughly $23 million in the budget for such addiction programs. But State Rep. Ruth Balser has filed budget amendments to eliminate the funding and redirect it to community treatment programs.
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
Bradenton Herald

Most in US agree public schools on wrong track — but not on what to teach, poll finds

A majority of people in the U.S. believe that public schools are headed in the wrong direction based on the topics taught in class, a new poll finds. The public is especially divided over whether U.S. public schools should be trusted to teach about racism, according to a recent poll from Selzer & Company on behalf of the Grinnell College National Poll.
WBUR

If you care about the planet but resist solutions for selfish reasons, you might be a NIMBY

Earlier this month, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued its 2,178,349th warning that the time bomb of climate change is nearing detonation. OK, I made up the number, but not the fact that we've had years of such alarms to little avail. Climate change deniers bear obvious blame, as do skeptics who, with Putin-esque diversion, mouth a misleading mantra: The two cheapest renewable-energy sources are unreliable, as wind doesn’t always blow, nor sun always shine.
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
WBUR

Masks are no longer required on the MBTA

Riders are no longer required to wear face coverings on MBTA vehicles or properties. Masks will still be required for riders on the T's paratransit service, The Ride. The T announced its decision Tuesday afternoon, a day after a federal judge in Florida struck down the CDC’s federal travel mask mandate.
WBUR

Northhampton VA medical center faces uncertain future

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has recommended closing the Central Western Massachusetts Veterans Administration Medical Center in Northampton. We take a look at what this could mean for the thousands of veterans who currently receive care at the facility.
CBS Boston

Boston Public Health Commission Urging Residents To Take Precautions After Rise In COVID Numbers

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Public Health Commission is urging people to get tested and vaccinated after the COVID-19 positivity rate in the city went up by 65% in the last two weeks. “What we like to do is to stop something before it happens,” the commission’s executive director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu said. “We don’t want this to end up in a situation where there’s onward transmission to more vulnerable populations and we have increased hospitalization, and our hospitals are strained.” Boston’s COVID testing site in Roxbury was practically empty on Thursday afternoon. It’s a trend Whittier Street Health Center...
MassLive.com

Struggling Massachusetts farmers want relief from proposed millionaire’s tax on income over $1 million, say tax hike would be blow to small businesses

A proposed tax hike on Massachusetts’ wealthiest earners making more than $1 million a year could deal an “unintended” blow to small business owners, a group of struggling farmers has argued. But supporters of the so-called millionaire tax or “Fair Share Amendment” that voters will decide on...
CBS Boston

3 Massachusetts Counties Now At Medium Risk For COVID-19 Transmission, CDC Says

BOSTON (CBS) — Three Massachusetts counties are now at medium risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In its’ latest COVID Data Tracker map updated last Thursday, Suffolk, Middlesex, and Berkshire counties are highlighted in yellow, signifying medium-risk for transmission. The other 11 Massachusetts counties are shaded in green, which means they are at low risk. According to the CDC, risk levels are determined by data involving hospital bed usage, hospital admissions, and new COVID-19 cases in an area. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 6,514 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday, after no reports over the holiday weekend, and the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts increased to 4.2%. Earlier this month, the seven-day positivity rate was near 2.5%. Additionally, there are currently 328 COVID hospitalizations, which is up from the beginning of the month when there were roughly 200 hospitalizations. New Hampshire has also been affected by a recent uptick in COVID cases. Eight of the 10 counties in New Hampshire are now at medium risk for COVID transmission. You can see the latest CDC map here.
WBUR

This public preschool in California helps parents cope

The pandemic has been rough on a lot of families. Billions of dollars have been spent to help schools tend to their student's social and emotional well-being. One pre-school is taking it a step further and helping the mental health of parents, too. Julia McEvoy of KQED reports.
Washington Examiner

Half of the public thinks parents should have more say in school curriculum: Poll

Half of America thinks both parents do not have enough influence over classroom curriculum, according to a new poll , including nearly 40% of Democrats . The new poll from the University of Chicago 's Harris School of Public Policy and the Associated Press found exactly 50% think parents do not have enough say in what children are learning, and 51% think teachers do not.
