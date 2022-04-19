ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Potential suitors for Sam? - EE

By Soaps Addict!! Posts:
digitalspy.com
 2 days ago

With Sam now back in the Square, she will definitely be ruffling a few feathers amongst the likes of Sharon, Kat, Denise & Jack and her focus will be on Phil, the Mitchell’s and Ricky, however despite her independence as a character the producers are bound to match her up with...

forums.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

EE - Sam, Kat and Sharon

- Why is Sharon still so invested in Phil and hanging around his family when they divorced ages ago?. - If Sam is here to help Phil, why are Kat and Sharon so opposed, as they're on Phil's side too aren't they?. Special Appearance wrote: ». I don't really get...
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Sasha Obama Reportedly Has A Boyfriend — Meet Clifton Powell

No matter who your mom is, there is a good chance that they’ll say too much about your dating life. Unfortunately, Michelle Obama is no exception, despite her years of media training as the former First Lady. During an April 19 interview on The Ellen Show, Michelle opened up about her family life, saying that her daughters — Malia and Sasha — have grown a lot since they last visited the talk show in 2008 to meet The Jonas Brothers. (Ah, simpler times.) She told Ellen DeGeneres, “They loved the Jonas Brothers. Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives,” she explained. Um, hold up: I knew Malia was seeing Rory Farquharson, but who is Sasha dating? Meet Clifton Powell Jr., her rumored beau.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suitors#Friendship#Kat Denise Jack#Kheerat Stacey#Harvey Sam Sounds
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Jaden Smith For His Latest Viral Interview Comments—Is He Serious?!

While Jaden Smith is certainly not stirring up as much controversy lately as his father, Will Smith (who will ever forget that Oscars/ Chris Rock slap?) the musician and actor, 23, is ruffling more than just a few feathers with his latest viral interview comments. Last week, an old clip of Smith’s 2018 interview with rapper Big Boy went viral on the internet after it showed the young artist criticizing other people in his generation and insinuating he was smarter than others his age due to his upbringing.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

18 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week

EastEnders spoilers follow. Next week on EastEnders, Jean finds herself in danger in Southend as her story comes to a head, while Chelsea begins to reconsider her future and Kat gets a sinister warning. Here's a collection of the 18 biggest moments coming up:. 1. Kat gets a sinister warning.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders reveals Sam Mitchell blackmail plot in latest episode

EastEnders spoilers follow. Sam Mitchell has started a blackmail scheme in EastEnders. The soap vixen is already up to her old tricks only a few days after returning Walford, after her attempts to carry out Phil's orders didn't go as planned. Throughout Wednesday's (April 20) episode, Sam managed to anger...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Steffy’s Knocked for a Loop by the Sight of Kelly — and Brooke Battles With Taylor at the Hospital

In Steffy’s hospital room, Liam assures her everything is going to be okay. She agonizes over not being able to remember being shot. Liam says what’s important is that she’s safe and her family’s there. She touches his arm, “My husband.” Liam talks to her about getting better and going home. Steffy nods — going home together; the two of them. Suddenly, she remembers their daughter, Kelly, and wants to see her.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

i think Zoe will return with a new Actress

I mean it's kind of obvious. imagine the scenes between her and Sam. i kind of wish Michelle would Return but of course that won't happen. Is Michelle Ryan working? if she isn’t why not try bring her back. Is Michelle Ryan working? if she isn’t why not try...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Favourite EastEnders Character 2022 - Round 1 Match 4

This was a closely fought battle for the top and whilst Kat held it for most of the vote, Frankie overtook a day before the end, however then Kat regained the lead to finish 10pts clear. Suki and Bobby battled for 3rd place and in the end Suki finished ahead. Jay finished in 5th place and Jack comfortably finished in 6th place, Jack did have an initial struggle against Will, however Will’s vote trailed slightly as the vote went on. Will does finish way ahead of the bottom 3 though and has quite an impressive round 1 %.
TV & VIDEOS
urbanbellemag.com

Former ‘Married to Medicine’ Husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford Shows Off His Girlfriend

Quad Webb and Dr. Gregory Lunceford’s split was very controversial. “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb went through a very public divorce with Dr. Gregory Lunceford. To fans who have been watching the show since its inception, the split probably wasn’t surprising. Gregory and Quad had struggled in their relationship for years. Oftentimes they would clash about things like having children and finding balance as Gregory moved forward with opening up his own office. Quad was in full support of his business move and even helped out when he needed to get the new office together. However, they continued to have tension. And this was one of the reasons why Quad said she didn’t feel comfortable having children. In fact, Quad wanted them to work out their issues before taking such a big step. But Gregory began to feel as if Quad was just making excuses.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Spun

FOX NFL Host Charissa Thompson Files For Divorce

FOX NFL host Charissa Thompson has reportedly filed for divorce. According to a report from The Blast, the longtime sports reporter has filed for divorce from her husband, sports agent Kyle Thousand. The couple reportedly got married at the end of 2020 and were separated roughly one year later, according...
NFL
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Shows Off Her Driving Ability

Golf season is in full swing across the country, though in some locations, it’s still a bit chilly outside. For those not interested in braving the cold out on the golf course, simulators can be a fun secondary option. There are several companies out there that boast indoor driving...
GOLF
digitalspy.com

EastEnders 21.04.22 – 'It's a disorder, not a decision.'

Shirley tells Stacey that they need to do something about Jean. The pair team up and use Lily to gain access to Harvey’s flat. They urge Jean to accept some help, but she tells them to leave. Not backing down, Stacey takes drastic action. Jack is annoyed when Sam...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy