ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Number of Villages businesses receive company awards

By Summer Jarro, Daily Sun Staff Writer
Villages Daily Sun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral businesses in The Villages are being recognized for their work in the community. Amelia’s Restaurant at the Waterfront Inn, the Waterfront Inn, Havertys Furniture and Flip Flop Shops are just...

www.thevillagesdailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Local businesses awarded recovery assistance

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Businesses in Champaign and Vermilion County were awarded more than $8.2 million in funding due to the support of State Senator Scott Bennett. “We’re starting to see businesses move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic, however, there are still some that need a helping hand to fully recover,” Bennett said in a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Elko Daily Free Press

City to award $500,000 to small businesses

ELKO – Small businesses that did not receive any financial relief from losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for a portion of $500,000 to be distributed by the City of Elko. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which specifically lists small businesses...
ELKO, NV
Romesentinel.com

Buttenschon receives award from builders

UTICA — Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, Marcy, was awarded The New York State Builders Association 2021 Defender’s of Housing Award. “I am honored to accept the award and respect the dedication and hard working members of the NYSBA. As so many faced challenges through the pandemic, this group of hard working men and women wasn’t exempted. They worked and continue to work together to promote and support the building industry in the Mohawk Valley and throughout the state.”
MARCY, NY
L. Cane

The Fastest Growing Cities in Florida, According to the U.S. Census Bureau

Populations in the United States are lowering. According to the United States Census Bureau, more than 73% of counties in the United States experienced a population decrease in 2021. That number is up from 55% in 2020. That said, there are some cities in the United States where the population is increasing. Florida is home to some of those cities. In 2021, Florida saw the second-highest population gains in the nation, behind only Texas.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
The Villages, FL
The Villages, FL
Business
L. Cane

The Most Affordable Places to Live in Florida, According to Smart Asset

The cost of living has surged in 2022. According to CNBC, the United States recently saw the largest inflation rate increase since 1982. Food, housing, and transportation costs are all soaring. For some, owning their own home is a dream that is difficult to make into a reality. That said, the rise of more flexible working arrangements after the pandemic means that some workers now have the luxury of working anywhere.
FLORIDA STATE
Ash Jurberg

The new billionaire living in Naples, Florida

According to the latest Forbes billionaires list, there are 78 billionaires living in Florida. Previously I have written about some of these people, and today it is time to look at a person that made the Forbes billionaire list for the first time in 2022.
NAPLES, FL
CBS DFW

Department of Labor recovers $867K in back wages from Roanoke restaurant

ROANOKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Department of Labor recovered $867,572 in owed wages from a Roanoke barbeque restaurant after investigators found that it was not paying overtime and that managers were keeping tips.According to the Wage and Hour Division, Roanoke Hard Eight BBQ restaurant failed to pay tipped employees fairly by including managers in the tip pool. The Fair Labor Standards Act does not allow employers or their managers to keep tips that workers receive for any purpose.The restaurant also did not pay the time-and-a-half overtime wage to hourly managers who worked over 40 hours in a work week.Altogether, a...
ROANOKE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volume#The Waterfront#Flip Flop Shops#The Daily Sun
Citrus County Chronicle

Popular Cooterfest to get country music makeover; no longer free event

For the past 18 years Inverness’ Cooter Festival has been a popular event, but there’s been a growing problem getting too big to ignore: fewer people were attending. “We’ve done a good job,” said City Manager Eric Williams of the event. “But ... it’s grown long in the tooth.”
INVERNESS, FL
WMBB

Wawa store coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the most requested businesses by News 13 viewers is making its way to Panama City. Wawa announced Monday that they are actively looking for locations to open up stores across the Florida Panhandle, including Panama City, Pensacola and Tallahassee. “Over the years, we’ve been delighted to hear from […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Charity groups adjust to the seasonal exodus

This month is complicated for volunteer groups in The Villages. They are celebrating their members in honor of National Volunteer Month, but it is also a time when many seasonal volunteers return to their northern homes for the summer. That seasonal trend requires volunteer groups to make adjustments so they can maintain the services they provide. Groups like UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation, the Salvation Army, Our Moment Cafe and Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Cares lean on year-round volunteers now more than ever to meet community needs. The hospital foundation has about 80 volunteers who are seasonal and begin leaving from early April through May. Currently, the foundation has a total of 670 volunteers and estimates that between 80% and 90% are Villagers, said Lou Emmert, the auxiliary foundation’s volunteer coordinator.
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Villages Daily Sun

Benvenuto Americans of Italian Heritage Club donated to Helping Hands

One of the largest resident lifestyle clubs in The Villages recently lent a helping hand to a popular community service group. The Benvenuto Americans of Italian Heritage Club donated $1,500 to Helping Hands, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that loans durable medical equipment at no cost to Villagers. Typically, the club raises...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Public still having issues with boat ramp fees

The Chronicle has received dozens of emails from residents calling the county’s new boat launch fees a nightmare. Ann Finkelsen of Homosassa is one of those people. “It is obvious that the county did not put much thought into it when they decided to hire a third party to collect these fees,” she said in a Sound Off to the Chronicle.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

At Ocala equestrian hotel, horses and luxury meet up

Aside from some opulent resorts in the Orlando area, Central Florida has never been known for luxurious accommodations. And for many visitors and Floridians alike, Ocala registers as little more than “horse country” and a few exits along Interstate 75. That is rapidly changing, due in no small...
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy