A fossil-free National Grid? Critics call it a pipe dream.

By Bruce Gellerman
WBUR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Grid today released a plan to go fossil-free in order to meet Massachusetts’ 2050 net-zero climate emission targets. The company’s “clean energy vision” is designed to transform the way the gas utility provides heat throughout its New England territory, while continuing to rely on its vast gas...

