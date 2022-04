The Atlanta Hawks head back home in a 0-2 in their first-round series with the Miami Heat. While they did show some more fight in Game 2 on Tuesday, the top-seeded Heat still cooked them, led by Jimmy Butler’s 45 points. There is no doubt Nate McMillan’s squad needs to make some major adjustments in Game 3 if they want to avoid finding themselves on the brink of elimination. Getting Trae Young going is obviously a no-brainer but with Miami putting a serious emphasis on defending the All-Star, the role players around him need to step up in a big way.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO