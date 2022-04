ATHENS, OH – WOUB Public Media will be working with local summer and afterschool programs throughout southeast Ohio to address disruptions to learning caused during the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to partnership between Ohio’s eight PBS stations and the Ohio Department of Education. Called Ohio Learns 360, this new initiative will provide programs with PBS resources, including standards-based curriculum and materials, virtual field trips, interactive video programs, community events and more, all designed to accelerate student learning and support the state’s most vulnerable learners.

